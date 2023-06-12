PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board took action on items of unfinished business at a voting meeting last week.
The first of those items was to begin sending out requests for proposal (RFP) information for architecture and engineer services related to upgrades to the elementary school playground. This issue was first raised by Dave Wachob a couple of months ago, and the board realized the water lines under the playground would require more work.
Opening the discussion on the topic at a recent meeting was board member Janey London, who said she and board member Katie Laska met with a parent at the playground. The parent had a child who was “severely hurt on the playground,” according to London.
London said she took pictures of some of the equipment describing its condition as “pathetic despair” and Laska said it’s “very embarrassing.” She also pointed out the ledges around the playground to the concrete walkways that students can trip on.
“Above all of this, we have a population that’s growing with special needs; wheelchairs, walkers, none of them can go out there and maneuver around this safely. There’s one swing available for our special needs students out there. One, and that’s what we’re providing for our students,” London said.
She called for the board to have a larger look at the playground and consider a more extensive repair to the playground for the upcoming school year. Wachob agreed with this, saying this is the discussion he’s been trying to have for several months.
London said a teacher is planning to come and present about the playground during the board’s August meeting. Wachob asked Curt Vasas, the superintendent’s assistant, about funding for this project. Vasas said he would need definitive direction if the board wanted to re-allocate some of the ESSERs money or use Title I funds, but both will be restrictive on how it’s used. London questioned the possibility of a safety grant, but Vasas wasn’t aware of specific grants.
Wachob said the resurfacing is just step one of the overall improvements to the playground. The board approved on Tuesday to send out an RFP for the playground.
Leveling classrooms
Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski began this discussion, saying that he, Vasas, and Teachers Union President Jodie Bartlebaugh, met with teachers in grades four through six before the end of the year for a discussion and to fill out surveys on the topic of leveling.
“Basically our teachers… are in favor of this, but there are some things that we need to continue to look at in terms of criteria, how we’re going to do this…” Lesniewski said.
He said a majority of teachers are in favor of starting leveling in the 2024-25 school year, and that a committee of about 15 people would meet every two weeks starting in October to develop a total plan to present to the board in February.
“I understand where you’re coming from as the administrator, but as a representative of the parents in the community, they’ve already lost so much education and they’re so far behind because of COVID, this is going to put them another year behind,” Laska said.
London also asked some questions to have the data from teachers clarified that the board was provided. Bartlebaugh was present at the meeting, and London directed her questions about the teachers’ opinions to her. London said she wanted the leveling to start for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
She said teachers have data on all of the students at the end of the year, and guidance counselors can start forming the flexible grouping, and “since it’s going to be flexible, we can move them within the first three to four weeks of a school year.”
“I don’t agree with the 24-25 school year, I want to see it implemented this year… So if we decide we want flexible grouping, that’s what they need to implement…” London said.
London also suggested keeping the meeting days on the schedule to meet with the committee teachers to check in on what might need changed for the next school year.
At the Tuesday meeting, London said she reached out to many teachers personally, and they were under the assumption leveling was going to start in the 2023-24 school year.
“We’re failing the kids if we don’t do something. Looking at the PSSA scores from the year before, something needs to be done,” London said.
The board approved implementing leveling in grades four through six for the 2023-24 school year.