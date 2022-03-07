PUNXSUTAWNEY — During a discussion regarding proposals the Punxsutawney Area School Board received for legal services, current solicitor David Young resigned from his position with the board on Thursday.
Young cited the discourse between the board members about his role as his reason for the immediate resignation. This followed much discussion by the board about a possible vote on the proposals received for legal services.
“I don’t want this divided board to be any more divided because of me. I’m immediately submitting my resignation right now. That will remove the controversy,” Young said. “I have no regrets, I’ve been here 46 years, that’s fine. I just don’t want the controversy, and no lawyer wants to represent a client when the client isn’t interested in having that lawyer.”
The board received three proposals as a result of its request for proposals before the resignation –one from Young, one from Knox Law in Pittsburgh and Erie, and one from Maiello Brungo and Maiello (MBM) Attorneys at Law.
During discussion about the proposals, the board favorite seemed to be Knox Law for its prior work with the district. Others were in favor of continuing with Young because of his presence at the meetings, and the board’s consistent reference to him.
“I like a physical presence for an attorney. Our solicitor speaks at almost every public and private meeting. I think for a $15 million organization, we need to have a physical presence here,” Matt Kengersky, member of the board, said.
He also said he would rather see the taxpayer dollars stay in the community, and because Young already has decades of experience with the community. This sentiment was echoed by Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, who said she believes there’s knowledge gained in someone who is local.
The discussion started several months ago when Boardmember Deneen Evans first questioned if the board needed to have Young attend every meeting. She questioned this because of the cost it brought on the district.
Evans stated several times that the board was not required to have a solicitor present at the meetings. Other members said they understood, but preferred to have one present.
Boardmember David Wachob said he was not in favor of having a solicitor at every board meeting. He suggested having a solicitor attend executive sessions through Zoom. Kengersky had supplied the board with a chart comparing the three proposals and showing costs. A discussion took place between Kengersky and Wachob about the cost differences shown, and possible services that would be cut or used.
Later, Superintendent Thomas Lesniewski was asked if the administration had a recommendation, saying he had only worked with Young and has “a good relationship with him.” He has only worked with Knox Law on teacher negotiation, and “he was fine.”
“I would be very much happy to continue our relationship with Attorney Young… but this is strictly a board decision,” Lesniewski said.
Depp asked if the board wanted to vote on the item, because as of the committee meeting, it was only a discussion item and was not up for a vote. The board indicated it was ready to vote this week, at which point Young spoke up to announce his resignation.
Young said Knox Law would take over in a heartbeat, and that he has worked with them in the past and they “are good people.”
“It isn’t fair to you to retain me at best by a divided vote and end up reconsidering the matter, so I’ll remove that from the table,” Young said. “It’s just not fair to you to make this an ongoing point of distraction.”
The board will vote for a new solicitor from the remaining two proposals during the Tuesday voting meeting.