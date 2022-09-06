PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board discussed trends in test scores and how to address potential learning loss associated with COVID-19 shutdowns during a lengthy committee meeting Thursday evening.
Assistant to the Superintendent Curt Vasas provided the board with handouts showing trends in PSSA and Keystone test scores, highlighting some areas where lower scores were noticeable. Also, part of the discussion was the Star Assessment Data, which PASD teachers have been utilizing more as well.
“Knowing what we’ve been dealing with in the past few years; COVID is a real thing, learning loss is a real thing. The big schedule change up at the high school was directly correlated to finding one, more time for the students to be in a classroom of math and ELA; two, to center around our Star period with check-ins with teachers and students to see how they’re doing as far as assignments and are they on target for their grade and things like that,” said High School Principal Manuel Barbazzeni.
Board Member Janey London asked what is being done at the elementary school to aid the students.
Elementary Assistant Principal Sheena Smelko said the changes are similar to those at the high school; grade level teams have time each day to work together and analyze the data, and have enrichment periods for children who need extra support.
London expressed concerns about the students being mixed heterogeneously. Smelko said there are additional supports in place, such as the Title I tutoring program. She also said they were “looking at what programs we can use that tie into our Star data to help guide that instruction and tutoring, but then also guide some of that instruction in the classroom.”
Vasas also said that though the school has been using Star data for a while, “we realized pretty quickly this summer we really were not using them to the full effectiveness.” He added that the school has put some systems in place for improvement already. The school did see growth in the Star data last year, but is still working to translate that growth into achievement, and combating the learning loss.
“I do think departmentalizing again, in some of those upper grades, is going to help; our teachers have a little more focus on what they’re teaching. So I think that’s a benefit. I think there’s a lot of things that happened at both buildings that were small components that we’re hoping lead into bigger gains, because they were system changes,” Vasas said.
One of these changes talked about was the removal of “leveling” in the elementary school. Smelko said this decision was made after surveying teachers and finding the majority to be in favor of this change. She said it was beneficial to have all the children exposed to the same curriculum.
Smelko said the Star Assessment can let teachers see what specific skills students need to work on, and what areas they’ve mastered. This helps teachers address these needs when they differentiate the classroom. Cardamone expressed concerns about this being done effectively in the mixed level classroom.
High School Assistant Principal Lauren McLaughlin said “teachers are masters of their craft” and they will differentiate students based on skill sets. They will work with one group on their needs and move to another group to help them. Board member Bob Cardamone then said he has heard concerns from parents about children teaching other children during some of the instruction.
Cardamone said he doesn’t believe the public completely understands what these changes were made for, and that part of the problem is poor communication from the school district to the public.
“I do think that’s an issue that we have, personally, when we made that instructional change, we didn’t do a good job of communicating to the public, the parents specifically, what the value of the change was,” Cardamone said.
London disagreed with this, saying teachers are professionals, and if parents are concerned, they should be talking to the teacher in their child’s classroom about what is being taught and how.
“Parents need to take responsibility for their child’s education, call the teacher, call the principal, set up a time with Dr. Vasas…” London said.
Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson also said there are trends in education such as homogeneous versus heterogeneous grouping, and the trends will inevitably change with time.
“I think we need to look at the data, but we need to trust the people we’ve put in jobs to do the jobs…” Depp-Hutchinson said.
The other point made by both administration and board members while talking about the test scores is that this data is just a “snapshot” of what a student might be capable of on one day of testing.
Vasas wrapped up the discussion on a positive note, saying he believes the district is moving in the right direction.
“The one thing about education too, is everybody wants to snap their fingers and fix the problem tomorrow. We’re not going to do that. We have to be committed to a pathway, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do right now. We’re trying to develop leadership skills for our students so they become more self-reliant, more independent, but yet can be collaborative with each other because there is a lot of benefit, both academically and socially, to interacting with a wide range of individuals. And, I think those are the things we’re trying to put in place,” Vasas said