PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to discontinue the “Safe Space” initiative at the Punxsutawney Area High School in a 6-3 vote during a meeting Tuesday evening.
The Safe Space initiative was a student-led program by the high school’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club. It included teachers voluntarily putting stickers on their classrooms to show students they “will listen to them, affirm their chosen or shared name, pronouns, or other identities, and can refer them to someone in the school who they can talk to more.”
After discussion, the vote was made to remove the Safe Space stickers on participating classrooms. The three in favor of keeping the program were Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, Janey London and Bob Cardamone. The rest of the board voted to remove the program.
Following a public comment section which primarily supported the program, the item had to be motioned and voted to be added to the agenda before any action could be voted on. Board member Lisa Mennetti motioned to have the program added to the agenda for a vote. This was seconded by Board member Deneen Evans, leading to a roll call vote to add the item to the agenda.
London was the only vote against adding the item to the agenda for a vote. The motion passed and the item was added for discussion and a vote to potentially remove it from the school.
Once the item was added to the agenda, Mennetti began discussion, offering her reasons for wanting to add the item to the agenda, saying she “stand(s) firm that all classrooms and teachers should be deemed safe.” She further said if any students do feel unsafe, it’s a district problem.
“Regarding the program itself, I do have an issue with something in the brochure. There’s a paragraph, this is from the brochure; ‘gender identity, This is how you see yourself at your core. You may identify as a girl or boy, woman or man, agender , genderqueer, non-binary, or just as a person, just because you are one term today does not mean that that can not change. Our identities are ever evolving.’ This is false. There are two genders. As a public school we’re doing a disservice to the taxpayers but more importantly to our students if we allow this kind of information to be told,” Mennetti said.
Mennetti then made the motion to discontinue the Safe Space sticker program, effective immediately. This was again seconded by Evans, and the floor was opened to further discussion before the vote.
Evans then offered her view of the situation, saying she felt the sticker program is subjecting the teachers to “segregation.” She also echoed Mennetti’s sentiment that the students should feel safe in the whole school. Evans also said the school has hired more social workers for this reason, not only for issues within the LGBTQ community, but because of any and all difficult situations children face today.
Several of the board members then took turns offering their final opinions on the matter before the vote was called.
Cardamone agreed that schools should be “a 100 percent safe place,” and the administration should advocate for that, but he did not think this was the reality.
“I think oftentimes we deal with the ideals. And I think that’s an ideal. I think the school is a representation of our community. And I don’t think our community is necessarily a totally safe place. So, if we have hundreds of teachers and their representation of our community, I don’t know if I could feel comfortable saying that it’s totally safe,” Cardamone said.
He agreed he also doesn’t like the idea that the program puts the teachers in a position of personal liability. He said he has had continuous dialogue with the community about the issue, and his viewpoints have morphed. Cardamone ended by saying he would like to see an alternative program implemented to replace the Safe Space stickers if it was removed.
Cardamone also said he doesn’t know that guidance counselors are the answer because of how busy they already are with testing, scheduling and college prep. He called for the board to find a better way to address the issues.
Board member Matt Kengersky restated what he said at the Thursday meeting, saying he is fine with how the students want to identify, but that a “neutral learning environment is important.” He said he doesn’t want any stickers by any club or group promoted by any teachers.
London said she said what she needed to say Thursday, and stood by what some of the teachers said during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“I feel like a lot of people are out of touch with how schools are and I think you’ve heard from very good teachers here tonight of what goes on in this school and I don’t think it divides anyone. I think it gives students a place to go,” London said.
Cardamone said the board is thinking of the issue in terms of when they were in school when life was “less complicated, particularly about the social issues we’re talking about right now.” He ended by saying he believes the board needs more open dialogue with the teaching staff and the community as a whole.
Depp-Hutchinson was the last member to speak before the vote, saying the board hires teachers to educate and who are experts in their field. The administration is also selected “very carefully.”
“This did come before the administration of the high school and they recommended that it was a good fit, and I just want them to know they have my support for the things that they are doing at PAHS and PAES,” Depp-Hutchinson said.
London echoed this, saying they have her support as well, and thanked them.