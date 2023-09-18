PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board welcomed two new student representatives at a recent meeting, who shared with the board how the start of the school year has gone and some upcoming events.
There are four new student board representatives, but only two attend a meeting at a time. Avary Powell and Noah Greenblatt attended the recent meeting, while Evie Lott and Leanne Zampini are also representatives.
Greenblatt spoke about the club fair the high school held, showcasing the clubs in the school for students to get involved. He said there were also volunteers helping with the day, and students were engaged.
Matt Kengersky, board president, asked if there were any new clubs this year, to which Powell spoke about the ambassador program.
She said a group of about nine students went to Indiana to see the school’s ambassador program.
“Basically it’s to help new and returning students feel welcome and engaged in the school. It is especially frightening coming to a new school, especially the seventh graders. Over the summer we had our first welcome/transition day for the seventh graders,” Powell said.
She then explained how the transition day ran this year with the help of the new ambassador group. On the first day of school, some of the ambassadors were stationed around the school to help the new seventh graders find lockers, homerooms and classes.
Powell said the group was planning its first training week to learn to be more empathetic.
Finally, the students are planning for homecoming on Oct. 7, with spirit days in the week leading up to it. After homecoming, powderpuff will start to be arranged for the year.