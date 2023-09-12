PUNXSUTAWNEY — Discussions of possibly adding a girls’ wrestling program as a sport in the Punxsutawney Area School District continued this month during the school board’s committee meeting last week.
The board was provided several options for the program from Athletic Director Randy Reitz that included the district having the girls travel on weekends for matches and acting as their own team, or they would stay on the boys team but couldn’t compete in certain sanctioned tournaments. The third option is a co-op with Redbank Valley, and the girls would have to travel to their school to practice.
Several members of the public, ranging from parents to students, addressed the board about this topic. First to speak was Frank Magagnotti, who is the assistant coach and treasurer for the Mat Hot Wrestling Club, and has a daughter who wrestles.
He and his daughter Mia both spoke before the board in favor of a girls’ wrestling program in the district. Mia has wrestled for the past two years, with Magagnotti noting the growth he’s seen in girls’ wrestling in that time.
“I really feel a girls’ wrestling program would be very important for the current female wrestlers that we have for the hard work and dedication that they put into wrestling. To wrestle other females with the same attributes such as their strength and their muscular endurance. I also feel that if we had a girls’ wrestling program, it would open up the opportunity for females that maybe… shy away from the sport simply because they’re afraid to wrestle male athletes,” Magagnotti said.
Magagnotti urged the school district to move forward with plans for the wrestling program, asking they choose the option that keeps the team within the district.
He said asking the girls to travel to another school district would put a strain not only financially on families, but also in time management. Knowing the concern in having the numbers behind the program was a major factor, he quoted a famous movie line “if you build it they will come,” saying that’s truly what he believes of the program.
His daughter, a fifth-grader, then spoke. Mia gave her reasons for wanting the program in her home district, saying “I love Punxsy and want to wrestle for my hometown.”
She added that she doesn’t want to have to travel everyday to practice, when she could stay in Punxsutawney. Finally, Mia spoke to the differences in wrestling other girls compared to boys. She said a lot of boys her age are stronger than her, and she’s heard other girls say they’re interested but don’t want to have to wrestle boys.
Punxsutawney wrestling coach D.J. Gould also attended the meeting to show support for a girls’ wrestling program, saying “I think it’s very important.”
He then pointed to Jael Miller, who had yet to address the board, saying the district had “not only the best district wrestler, she’s one of the best in the state, she’s one of the best in the country. She’s a great mentor to these girls, including Mia.”
He said it would be huge for the district to have Miller represent the school, saying she will be going to states. Gould also said he has four girls already, two in junior high, Miller, and a girl from Purchase Line School District, explaining the school co-ops with Purchase Line, so girls from that district could also wrestle with them.
“I really feel we have the facilities, it wouldn’t change our practice time, it wouldn’t change our scheduling with the boys. I wish it could, I hope we get enough that we have to do that, but right now we have the facilities, we have what it takes to make it work,” Gould said.
Miller spoke next, saying at 16 years old, she has wrestled for more than a decade, sharing her experiences over the years. She said she has seen many girls come and go from the sport because they were unable to compete with the boys, “seeing it as uncomfortable, frightening, unsafe, even being disrespected to a point that they were no longer willing to come.”
Miller herself said she has received more disrespect than respect while competing over the years, especially as she’s grown older.
“The program isn’t specifically for me, or even the girls in junior high right now. It’s for the girls that are going to come up through that are in elementary, like I have a little sister and she also wrestles, and I want her to have the opportunity to have her own program and to feel safe,” Miller said.
Finally, Evelynn Neale, another female wrestler, addressed the board about the benefits of the program. She said she has wrestled with and beaten boys, but that the challenges of biological differences only make it harder as she gets older. Neale also said she knows other girls who would love to join, but are not willing to do so if they have to wrestle boys.
“It can be an awkward thing to do, but also girls are afraid of getting hurt… As female wrestlers, we don’t want to be known as the girls that are on the wrestling team, we want to be known as the girls’ wrestling team,” Neale said.
She also focused on the futures of the students, saying having a girls-only wrestling team would draw more attention from colleges too, giving the girls more opportunities for scholarships.
All speakers shared the same sentiment, asking the board to vote in favor of adding a girls’ wrestling program to the district.
During the athletic report, presented by High School Principal Manuel Barbazzeni, he said he and Reitz had come across a new option for the district regarding girls’ wrestling.
“We were also made aware of the fact that we can create our own girls’ program, and they could still work out and wrestle at the same time and same practice time with the boys, and be completely separate…” Barbazzeni said.
The girls would not be able to wrestle in dual meets with the boys, but with some scheduling, they could find some other schools who might also be starting girls’ wrestling programs. The girls could also be sent to tournaments on weekends that are PIAA sanctioned.
Since discussing with everyone involved, Barbazzeni said the suggestion of himself, Coach Gould, and Reitz was for the district to start its own girls’ wrestling program. With this in mind, he also recommended hiring a head coach and an assistant coach for the program. The administration estimates the cost for the start-up of the program will be just under $13,000 according to Barbazzeni.
He explained the need for two coaches was because if there were tournaments, the boys and girls would likely be sent to different places, needing different coaches. Gould agreed with this, saying districts will be held at the same time in two different locations for boys and girls.
Several members of the board requested the item be added to the Tuesday agenda as a voting item.
“I don’t’ see a reason to delay, I don’t see we’re going to get a lot of new information in the next four weeks, so we have tractions and we want to move on it, maybe we can get it on the agenda…” said Matt Kengersky, board president.