PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board voted to display the 2022-2023 budget with no tax increase at the voting meeting Tuesday.
The vote was to display a budget, not to pass the budget, so it can still change. The budget voted to be displayed has total revenues of $48,531,952 and total expenditures of $52,439,125 with no tax increase.
There was one vote against this motion from board member Janey London, who said the board hasn’t raised taxes in at least the last five years.
“We haven’t increased taxes in five years at least… but I feel like we need to start putting some money into education, and that’s my only reason,” London said.
London is a teacher in the DuBois Area School District and said she knows it costs money but sees it as “an investment in the future.” She said she doesn’t want to increase taxes just to do it. She has a reason for doing it.
London also asked if the board was going to be scheduling another budget workshop for the purposes of looking where budget cuts can be made. She said every year the board talks about needing to make cuts and re-evaluate the budget but never does.
“I feel like we talk about it year in and year out about changing the budget, about looking at the budget, about examining the budget, but we have yet to really sit down and talk about it line by line and go through and cut the budget,” London said.
The rest of the board members felt any questions about the budget could be answered through email and did not schedule another workshop. London said the full board was not present for the first workshop, and that it was mostly just a review of the budget as prepared by Business Manager Susan Robertson.
“I just think that if we’re going to sit here and complain about a budget and pass it with no tax increase or anything like that, we need to really look at where we’re cutting the budget. I mean, we talk about it all year, but nobody ever follows through to do it,” London said. “...I don’t think we’ve really looked at anything except let Susan do it.”
The board reviewed the budget during the committee meeting last Thursday to be able to vote on Tuesday. During the discussion, the board discussed the possible ramifications of not raising taxes again this year.
If the district would raise taxes this year, in three years it would generate $2.2 million for the district with the compounding funds. This would cost taxpayers an average of $4.57 monthly.
According to Robertson, if the district doesn’t show an “effort” toward funding the district locally, it will impact state funding.
“They take into consideration how much local effort is being put toward funding the district, so if you continue to not raise taxes, then that has an impact, though it’s not great, but it has an impact because it’s not showing the local effort. That’s a component of the Basic Ed Funding,” Robertson said.
The expenses on this budget have an increase of $2,462,875 from last year’s budget. Of the total expenses, about 51.2 percent of the expenditures are salaries, payroll costs, and benefits.
School Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson asked what happens to the budget in a few years when all the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) money is used and gone. Robertson said she is concerned with some of the new programs and services that are being provided with ESSER funds.
“The ones I’m concerned about are all the services we’re starting to provide with ESSERs funds because those are new service, so when this money runs out that is going to be a tough decision to make because that will come back to being a district expense, if we continue them,” Robertson said.
Of the expenses, about 79.8 percent are “relatively fixed costs,” according to Robertson
The budget will be on display for the public to view in full at the school district offices.