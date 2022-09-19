PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Arts Association, Inc. has begun beautifying the town by adding murals on garbage cans.
The Punxsutawney Borough Council was presented a letter from the association during its meeting last Monday requesting approval for this project. Borough Manager Toby Santik had already been in talks with them and presented the idea to the council along with the letter.
Santik said he spoke with Rich Murray about the garbage can at the corner of Barclay Square by South Jefferson and Mahoning streets. This garbage can was already completed by PAAI as a demonstration for what it would look like to paint the rest of the garbage cans.
“You’ll see that there’s panels that are not the same as the ones that are here in the park, that’s all stone… They would like to go through town and insert different panels, they’re colorful which you can see that container out there, and they would like to dress up the garbage cans in town with these colorful panels with these different things,” Santik said.
PAAI’s mission is to promote visual arts and make the community more beautiful through “artistic, philanthropic contributions,” according to the association’s mission statement. This newest project with the trash cans is another way of furthering this mission, and they are starting with Barclay Square.
PAAI members Bryan Snyder and Paul Murphy designed and constructed wooden frames and panels to attach to the community trash cans. Now with the council’s approval, more trash cans will be added to the project throughout the year.
“I think it would dress up the town a little bit, I don’t see where it would hurt it,” Santik said.
The PAAI will be responsible for the material and costs of the project and maintenance of the panels once they are completed.
Artists on the first completed trash can are the following;
- Lucy States –landscape in oil paint
- Vivian Gordon –eagle with American flag and family silhouette in acrylic paint
- Tina Fairman –the groundhog in acrylic
The council approved this project during its meeting.