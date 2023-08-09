PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Arts Association, Inc. recently added more painted trash can covers around the borough as part of a beautification effort started by the organization last year.
The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the project last September when they were presented with a letter. At the time, PAAI had already completed the garbage can at the corner of South Jefferson and Mahoning Street as a demonstration for what the group wanted to do.
PAAI’s mission is to promote visual arts and make the community more beautiful through “artistic, philanthropic contributions,” according to the association’s mission statement.
PAAI members Bryan Snyder and Paul Murphy designed and constructed wooden frames and panels to attach to the community trash cans. Each panel features a separate scene, and each done by a different artist, creating a largely collaborative project for the group.
The group recently installed its second “artful trash can” in Barclay Square. The Punxsutawney artists who created the unique art panels on this newest addition are “Autumn Sumak” by Chuck Allessie Jr.; “Autumn Whitetail Doe” by Deidre Smith; “Autumn Splendor” by Linda Riccardo; and “Autumn Fields” by Vivian Gordon.
Gordon is the only repeat artist from the first project, with more artists being showcased in this second project. Additionally, Smith’s work of “Autumn Whitetail Doe” is the first use of a photograph for one of the panels.
PAAI is also seeking sponsors for more artful trash cans to help with the cost of the construction and supplies. Those interested can contact PAAI on its Facebook page.