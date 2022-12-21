HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday nearly $8 million in Keystone Communities Program grants for 51 projects in 30 counties across Pennsylvania.
Punxsutawney Borough received $486,172 for road reconstruction and sewer improvement projects as part of the announcement.
“The funding provided through the Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that work to create growth and stability in their neighborhoods while encouraging partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Wolf. “These projects will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost the commonwealth’s economy.”
Since January 2015, the Wolf Administration has approved approximately $38 million through the Keystone Communities program to fund 247 projects statewide, including façade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown districts. The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) administers the program.