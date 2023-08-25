HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that his administration will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.
As part of the announcement, the Borough of Punxsutawney was awarded $428,009 to demolish the existing cobblestone road, curb and sidewalk on Dinsmore Avenue and install paving and ADA sidewalks.
In Clearfield County, $245,000 was awarded to provide local scour protection along four bridge foundations within the county’s bridge inventory in Bell Township, Curwensville Borough, Greenwood Township and Union Township.
The program is intended to provide financial assistance to municipalities, councils of governments, businesses, economic development organizations, public transportation agencies, and ports and rail freight entities to improve transportation infrastructure that enhance communities, pedestrian safety, and transit revitalization.
“Infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and our commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to our ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity,” said Shapiro. “Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently.”
Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving locally owned infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement.
“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”
On Sept. 25 at 8 a.m., PennDOT will begin accepting applications for the next round of funding for grants under the Multimodal Transportation Fund. Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 10. PennDOT expects to announce grant recipients next year for funding that will be available in July 2024.
PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.