PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved a zoning ordinance amendment that will allow potential business owners to open their microbrewery and sell products out of the same building.
Prospective business owners Jason Huffman and Matt Koppenhaver approached the council last month about the zoning issues they encountered.
Their business plan is for a microbrewery, which they are hoping to both brew beer and sell it out of. The building they want to use is currently zoned in a way that would not allow them to do both brewing and selling. The problem is there is no zone in the borough where a business can manufacture, distribute and sell together.
They were instructed by the council to apply for a variance with the zoning hearing board.
This month, the two returned with a new request to amend the zoning ordinance to allow all three be done, but only for a microbrewery.
“The gentlemen are here that previously requested a zoning variance. They’ve withdrawn that request and are now requesting council amend the borough code section 235-55 and 56, specifically requesting an amendment to section 235-14 TC town center commercial district to add microbrewery… with manufacturing, sales, and distribution as a permitted use under 235-14A,” said Nick Gianvito, borough solicitor.
A code amendment can be done directly by the council, and does not have to go through the zoning and planning board. The council asked to clarify that this was indeed only for microbreweries, not wanting to open the door for all businesses.
“What I’m asking is, sales, manufacturing, and distribution applies exclusively to the microbrewery not to all businesses?” Councilman Justin Cameron said.
Gianvito confirmed the amendment allows a microbrewery to be put in anywhere in the town center district, but only a microbrewery will be given the allowance to manufacture, sell, and distribute all out of one facility.
This was passed unanimously by the council, to the applause of the public present.