PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the appointment of Nathan Frankenberger to fill the vacant council seat of former member Devon Luzelle, who recently resigned, during a meeting Monday.
The council received six letters of interest for the vacant seat, ultimately approving Frankenberger as the newest council member.
“I want to thank everybody that put in a letter. We have a lot of things going on and council business is stressed, to say the least right now, and we appreciate the help that you guys want to provide,” Council President Jim Bianco said.
Frankenberger was unable to take his seat on council during the meeting because he needs to bring a notarized affidavit of residency to prove he has lived in the borough for longer than one year. Despite this, he still spoke up during some of the discussion to offer possible solutions and opinions, already becoming an active member.
Frankenberger moved to Punxsutawney in January 2020, and said he’s always wanted to be civically engaged but was unable to because of moving around with the military.
“I arrived in January, and Punxsy welcomed me with open arms, and as I got more involved in the community I can kind of feel like an undercurrent bubbling, like we’re on the precipice of a resurgence. And I just hope...I just want to be a part of it,” Frankenberger said.
He has a bachelor’s degree in health policy administration and a master’s degree in business administration. Frankenberger is hopeful he will be able to offer aid to get some existing and new businesses “up and going.” He said the town has a wide group of stakeholders and talents, but believes he has a skill set that can benefit the wider community.
He believes the community is starting to understand “we’re in this together and moving the community forward as a whole.” He said this excited him to get his name in when the vacancy opened.
Frankenberger did not have his name in for the recent election, but was told about the vacancy and encouraged to put his name in. He is also involved in the Punxsutawney Revitalization Investment Development Enhancement, PRIDE, which he found through a work study with Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He has also worked closely with former chamber of commerce director and current school board member Bob Cardamone.
Frankenberger said he knows continuing the forward momentum won’t be easy, but he is confident in the community and eager to play a more active role with borough council.