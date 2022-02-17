PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved the use of Barclay Square for an event, and discussed establishing fees for the park during its meeting this week.
Jeremy Limerick, owner of Brody’s Barbecue, approached the council on behalf of himself, N&N Cinnamon Co. and Queen Bees, another local vendor, for use of the park from April 24 to 29 for their food fest.
“We do like a spring food fest every year, we do three towns, Punxsy, DuBois, and Indiana. We’d like to kick off this year in Barclay Square,” Limerick said.
He said they are in touch with Public Works Director Dave Bofinger anytime they’re in the park, and do remediation anytime the grass gets worn down.
The council also discussed the possibility of having a dedicated fee schedule for the park. Vice President Justin Cameron was the one to suggest this, and Councilman Eric Story then suggested making a committee.
Story said that depending on the size of the vehicle or stand being brought to the park, the individual should be charged a different rate. Cameron expanded on this saying the park could be broken into sections and charge a fee per section.
“You could basically divide it up into sections, like four sections and have it $25 if you want one section, $50 if you want two, and $100 if you want all four,” Cameron said.
Story nominated council members Devon Luzell, Bill Williams and Cameron to be on the committee for this project.
Limerick later said he thought this was a great idea from a vendor standpoint. He said his group tries to donate to a community group when they use the park, and last year donated back to the general borough fund for the infrastructure of the park.
“It would be great if you could just say ‘if you’re going to use water and power, the park is $100’ or ‘if you’re not going to use..’ you know obviously someone setting a tent there for craft vendor that’s using no water or power shouldn’t pay the same as myself plugging into 50 amp electric and using the borough’s water, but I do think a standard fee is a good idea,” Limerick said.