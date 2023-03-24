PUNXSUTAWNEY — With spring officially here, and summer just around the corner, many event committees submitted their requests for use of Barclay Square to the Punxsutawney Borough Council for approval at a recent meeting.
The first event was submitted by Jeremy Limerick representing his own food truck, Brody’s Barbecue, and a friend’s truck, Queen Bee’s. The pair only make one stop in Punxsutawney on their summer circuit, and that’s during the Festival in the Park in July. To offer customers another opportunity to satisfy their craving in their own backyard, the pair requested approval to set up for another week in April.
“We do this each year for the community and we normally donate a nice portion of our proceeds to Shop with a Cop or the borough general fund just as a thank you for letting us use the park,” Limerick said. “We only come to Punxsy one other time, which is for the festival and just to give our customers another opportunity.”
The borough council approved Limerick’s request for himself and Queen Bee’s to set up their trucks in Barclay Square from April 17-21.
Another request approved by the borough council was for the annual Music in the Park, a set of free concerts every Thursday in Barclay Square during summer. This year’s concerts are set to start on July 13 and continue to Aug. 24.
Mary Ann and Joe Kernich and Ron and Sue Walker submitted a letter with their request to the borough, which council President Jim Bianco read to the board.
“We appreciate your cooperation in the past and recognize the needs and adhere to all recommended guidelines with use of the public area. As such we are requesting the use of the bandstand on the square on Thursday evening beginning at approximately 5 p.m. and ending by 9 p.m.” Bianco read. “Once again we would anticipate providing local residents with an opportunity to enjoy these weekly free concerts in our town throughout the summer months.”
The committee also thanked Mayor Richard Alexander, the borough council, the chamber of commerce, the police department, and public works for their continued collaboration on this community event.
Tim Krise also requested the use of Barclay Square on Friday, Aug. 4 for a free oldies concert in the park. The concert is planned for 7 to 9 p.m. on this day, and was approved by the council as well.
Katie Laska, representing the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, also approached the council for approval of this year’s Blues and Brews festival. This will be the fifth year for this annual event bringing blues music and craft brews to Punxsutawney. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, and was approved by the borough council.