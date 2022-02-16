PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Council President Jim Bianco recently spoke about the borough’s consideration to sell its sewer plant and possible benefits related to utility bills and the proposed solar farm.
This topic was first mentioned by Bianco during the president’s report. He started by saying the council is very civic minded and pro Punxsutawney, and they are all involved in making the town better.
“With that in mind, we did have a PEL (Pennsylvania Economic League) study about things that we’re lacking in this town, and I’m afraid it’s not easy fixes. We have a lot of things on our plate that‘s very expensive. One of the items is our electric bill. It’s very very very expensive, and we’re checking into getting solar put up at the police shooting range and trying to mediate some of these bills. That costs a lot of money and we’re looking at ways to fund that, and there’s no easy solutions, so one avenue we’re looking at is maybe to sell the sewer plant,” Bianco said.
He said he knows this will be met with negative feedback, and that he was opposed to it for many years, but there are a lot of things to consider. He said he does pros and cons lists, and some of the positives would be getting a huge amount of money for the plant, allowing the council to double the solar farm and pay for it without a loan.
This would immediately lower the borough’s electric bill and with the doubled size, the borough might make money off of it, according to Bianco.
“And that sewer plant, I think last month’s utility bill was $23,000, so that would be relieved from us as well,” Bianco said.
He also said the borough wouldn’t have to deal with the issues between themselves and the townships for the sewer rate increases.
“Our sewer lines, some of them are not old, they’re ancient, and we’re responsible for that. Dinsmore Avenue needs updated next year and that’s going to be, I would guess around $1 million to take care of that,” Bianco said.
He also cited the decreasing population and drastically increasing price of supplies.
The negatives he sees with selling the sewer plant include losing the monthly revenue the borough gets, which he said “is substantial.” He said the purchase of it would also not include the storm drainage in town.
“We’re not etching anything in stone,” Bianco said. “We just want to let you know what’s going on here.”
Bianco also addressed the main concern of the public — their bills increasing if the plant is sold. He said the borough can include in their proposal that bills can not be increased above a certain percent over a certain period of time. Vice President Justin Cameron also said the plant is Public Utility Commission regulated, so it’s regulated by the state and the bills can’t be increased drastically either way.
Bianco said the council will also be speaking with other municipalities who have sold their sewer plants, such as Johnstown. He said Johnstown sold their plant for around $50 million, and the buyers took on the $65 million debt. He also said Beaver Falls has a similar sized plant they sold, and he plans to reach out to them.
“We’re going to check into it and cross the T’s and dot the I’s on anything we pursue on that. It’s a big thing, I’m scared to death of it,” Bianco said.