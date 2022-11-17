PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council discussed the possibility of a tax increase during the council meeting this week, and held an executive session for personnel matters.
Under the borough manager’s report, there was an agenda item proposing a 1-mill tax increase for the 2023 tax year. Borough Manager Toby Santik was absent from the meeting, so Council President Jim Bianco presented the report to the rest of the council.
“We don’t know about next year, what’s going to happen with the economy, with fuel prices, with hires. There’s all kinds of things up in the air and I believe a 1-mill tax increase would be the thing we need to be able to get a balanced budget,” Bianco said.
He estimated a 1-mill increase to be about $80,000 to the budget. Bianco also said the budget is “about ready, but we can’t finish it until we get all the numbers.”
“I’m against any tax increase, we don’t have the budget, we don’t have the inventory lists that was promoted by the public works committee, and we are up against a weird situation,” said Councilman Nathan Frankenberger.
He explained that he ran the numbers from audited financial statements from 2013 to 2020 that he was able to find.
“State funding has decreased by 26 percent, the show impact fee has decreased by 65 percent. So, on the other side of that, the highest expense in our budget are special costs, such as the things it takes to run a –the insurances, obligations, other things –that can be thrown on our back by the state as well,” Frankenberger said.
He said he would like to see a proposal of other areas of fund movement. He said if millage rates need to be changed, the council can look at this. He doesn’t want to arbitrarily change the rates to hope it fixes the problems.
Frankenberger did say that compared to the neighboring borough of Brookville, the Punxsutawney millage rate is low. Punxsutawney has a rate of 15.5, while Brookville is around 18. Borough Secretary Michelle Peace confirmed the millage rates had not been increased in several years.
“At this point in time, me personally, I prefer that we abstain from moving further on any type of tax levy,” Frankenberger said.
Several other council members agreed that if the budget can be balanced in other ways, they would prefer to exhaust all other possibilities first.
Employee wage increase
The borough recently approved a raise to the borough and sewer employees, and the borough manager’s report requested a raise for the remaining borough employees.
“I believe, and I’m sure most of you agree, that the remaining workers in this borough should receive the same thing, they work as hard as anybody else and I think we should make it across the board just to not slight somebody,” Bianco said.
Police Chief Matt Conrad spoke up to ask if “across the board” included the police department as well. He said the motion needed to be clarified unless this was the intention of the borough.
“I think you were having an issue in that department and that’s why it was addressed. If there’s other employees you need to compensate then I think those need addressed per employee, not across the board,” Conrad said.
Councilman Josh McAfoos spoke up to say he felt it should be a formal proposal, which is what had to be done for the previous department raise. He said a lot of work was put into the previous proposal, and just approving a borough-wide raise would not be appropriate.
The council broke for an executive session to discuss this matter before adjourning so that further action could be taken after the discussion. The executive session lasted from about 7:16 p.m. to 7:54 p.m.
Once reconvened, the council approved a motion to raise the borough secretary’s rate by $4 per hour. No other borough employees were included in the motion.