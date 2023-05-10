PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council held its first regular meeting since the removal of Robert “Toby” Santik as borough manager and the subsequent resignation of former Council President Jim Bianco.
The meeting was presided over by Vice President Justin Cameron, who under the president’s report gave a statement regarding the operations of the borough under the circumstances.
“Everybody sitting up at this table has been working very hard to maintain the operations of the borough over the last month, and we’re going to continue to do so for the foreseeable future or as long as we need to do that. We’re going to get the right people in place soon hopefully and we’re going to continue to thrive,” Cameron said.
The borough is also still without an interim borough manager after Santik was fired at the regular April meeting. The borough council has still not provided reasoning behind Santik’s termination. Bianco’s resignation came to the council during a special meeting on April 28.
Cameron said this meeting was specifically to accept Bianco’s resignation and to discuss possibilities for an interim borough manager.
“I honestly am not really at liberty to discuss the details and the specifics of the incidents surrounding the issues at this time, unfortunately,” Cameron said after the meeting.
He was also not able to discuss if any of the issues pertain to legal concerns. He did say there are no audits of public money involved, and that, to his knowledge, there is no criminal investigation. He said the borough is working as quickly as they can to properly appoint a new borough manager.
“We’re doing everything in our power to do that as quickly as possible and do it legally and properly, and go through the proper channels. We’re working with DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) on fielding some borough manager candidates through letters of interest and a letter of intent with them. Hopefully we’re going to be able to appoint an interim borough manager here quickly so that it can alleviate some of the stresses placed on myself, Mr. Frankenberger, and the rest of the members of council,” Cameron said.
An ad for the position has not been run at this time, as Cameron said the hiring committee is still working on criteria.
The borough council did try to appoint Councilman Nathan Frankenberger as interim borough manager through several failed motions during a special meeting on April 20. Cameron said that these motions all failed because the borough is unsure of where it stands ethically at the moment.
“Do I think Nathan would do a good job as borough manager? Sure. Do I think it’s the most ethical solution? No,” Cameron said.
He said the borough does not know where it stands with the Ethics Commission, and said it was partly an information issue that caused these motions to fail.
The council did enter a brief executive session just before adjournment of the meeting to discuss personnel. No action was taken following this session.
Cameron says after the last month’s operations he is confident the borough will be able to continue thriving until the proper appointments are made to fill the vacancies.
“We tried to conduct business the best way we know how in the absence of a borough manager and council president, so really we’re just trying to keep the train on the tracks here now,” Cameron said.