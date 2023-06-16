PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council discussed resolutions and contracts related to the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and the solar panel farm project, and the current state of the borough’s limited liquid funds as a result.
Nathan Frankenberger spoke about the financial decisions made by the council to secure the RACP funds, which the borough has planned for the use of developing a solar panel farm.
Previously, former borough manager Toby Santik had stated the borough was going to receive $1 million from the RACP toward the $2.7 million cost of the solar farm.
Frankenberger further clarified the reimbursement aspect of the RACP grant, saying “The RACP is a commitment of funds to be reimbursed if eligible, this is where it’s different from the everyday grant that assigns funds to a project before the project happens. RACP is during the building phase and through completion at $250,000 increments up to the award amount.”
According to the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget website, under the frequently asked questions about RACP, it states “One-half (50%) of the match funding must be secured at the time of the formal Application and Business Plan submission and before the grant agreement is drafted. After the grant agreement has been drafted, the Applicant/Grantee must document that 100% of the match funding is readily available before the Office of the Budget will start the reimbursement process.”
“So when we realized that the RACP, what should have been done wasn’t done, even though it was told to other individuals to get it done, we had to hurry up and do a rescue act. So, file for an extension with the state, ran down our economic loan administrator, and said ‘do not reinvest this, we have to show the state we have liquid funds in order to continue on the RACP journey,’” Frankenberger said.
The borough is using one of its Certificate of Deposits (CD) that is maturing as its liquid funds. Three months prior to maturity, the CD becomes a cash equivalent and the borough can assign the funds. This CD has already been assigned to the RACP grant.
Vice President Justin Cameron said the borough has previously passed a resolution designating the specified CD, but had to add language to the resolution at Monday’s meeting. If, for whatever reason, the state denies the extension on the RACP application, the borough can then make a new decision on what to do with the CD funds.
During Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito’s report, he read two resolutions, one of which being to approve payment to Energy Independent Solutions LLC (EIS) for the interconnection application design services not to exceed $20,000, and whereas the original proposal from EIS included a funding option known as a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) which the borough intends to utilize to fund the projects.
A PPA is an arrangement in which a third-party developer installs, owns, and operates an energy system on a customer’s property.
The contract further authorizes the engagement of Enter Logics, a PPA provider, in the contract for providing electric power to the borough resulting in the generation of the solar farm, which Enter Logics has agreed to have EIS build and operate on borough property. The contract is contingent on Enter Logics offering a PPA acceptable to the borough with terms to be negotiated and mutually agreed upon.
Frankenberger said there was some concern about the project, and clarified that this resolution was “just telling them ‘go ahead and get Enter Logics to develop the PPA, and then we’ll discuss it further.’”
“The expectation is that over the life cycle of the farm, roughly 25 years, we should save the borough roughly $1.3 million,” Frankenberger said.
This resolution was passed by the council.
Under new business, Cameron read a letter from Elk Run Fire Department requesting $85,000 from the economic loan fund for the refurbishment of the 1997 fire engine/rescue. Council asked Councilman Josh MacAfoos how soon the department wanted the money, which he said “as soon as possible” because the department already has an estimate that could cost more as time passes.
“The issue right now is that CD one is assigned to the RACP, CD two got reinvested in March,” Frankenberger said.
He said the second CD could be designated as soon as it’s available, but that would not be until next April. He suggested using the Fire Department Fund and replenishing the money from the Economic Fund later once the money is available.
The borough continued discussion on where the money could come from, with the understanding that it would ultimately be replenished from CD two.
“I don’t have a problem giving it to them out of the department fund, as long as we can get paid back in 2024,” said Chris Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department Chief.
Cameron agreed, saying the liquidity is the issue, but the funds are there. Using the Fire Department Fund only gives Elk Run the money quicker.
Frankenberger said the council would officially make this a resolution to be passed at the next meeting.