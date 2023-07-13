Punxsutawney Committee Assignments Public Safety and Public Service Joelle Hoffman-Smith Jennifer Blose Nathan Frankenberger Public Works and Waste Water Frankenberger Justin Cameron Blose Legal and Finance Eric Story Frankenberger Cameron Police Pension Story Bill Williams Josh MacAfoos Interview MacAfoos Story Cameron Library MacAfoos Recreation Blose {related_content_uuid}9f025b49-188c-4323-a7ff-1af7fc0805a0{/related_content_uuid}
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council welcomed newly appointed member Joelle Hoffman-Smith and reorganized during its meeting Monday evening.
Now with a full council, Councilman Josh MacAfoos suggested a reorganization, as the council has been without a president for several meetings, and Vice President Justin Cameron acting as such.
Nominations for president were taken, with both Cameron and Councilman Bill Williams receiving nominations.
Under a roll call vote for Cameron as president, the vote was a tie with members Jennifer Blose, Nathan Frankenberger and Hoffman-Smith in favor of Cameron, and Williams, MacAfoos, and Eric Story against, with Cameron abstaining. Mayor Richard Alexander broke the tie, stating he was in favor of Cameron.
“I will continue to do the job as best I can,” Cameron said following the vote.
MacAfoos was nominated as vice president, and received the position with six votes in favor, and abstaining from the vote himself.
Nominations were taken for president pro-tempore, but each of four nominated council members refused the position.
The council then revisited committee assignments to fill vacant seats and rearrange the chairperson of each committee appropriately.
Cameron could no longer hold a chairman position as the president of the council. Frankenberger suggested removing himself as chairman of his committees as he will be leaving the council at the end of this year, as his term ends. Williams also asked to be removed from his seat on the Interview Committee, and as chairperson on the Public Safety and Public Service Committee.
“I’ll tell you why, the (stuff) that’s going on over there at public works right now. I don’t want involved in that. There’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed or hurt real bad, I don’t want nothing to do with it. That equipment over there is absolutely garbage. I don’t want nothing to do with it,” Williams said.
Frankenberger suggested putting Hoffman-Smith in that position and he would remain on the committee with her, and he would keep his chairman position of Public Works Committee. Hoffman-Smith asked what this committee would entail, and the council decided to have an executive session to discuss the committee assignments.
This executive session lasted from 6:47 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. Once reconvened, the final committee assignments were not clarified, but became apparent once the committee reports were given. Hoffman-Smith gave the Public Safety and Public Service report as chairperson, and Frankenberger gave the Public Works and Wastewater Treatment report as chairperson.