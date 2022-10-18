PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council is once again taking a closer look at some of the ordinances in the borough after having several property owners bring issues to a recent meeting and suggest changes.
The first to speak was Chase Carulli, returning to the council with an adjusted ordinance amendment for low-impact home based businesses. Carulli spoke during the September council meeting regarding the Punxsutawney Beverage Company hoping to open a winery in a residentially zoned area as a minimal impact business. Carulli and the group he is working with were denied because the building being used is a detached garage.
The council last left the discussion by telling Carulli that until the group starts selling the wine, making it would be considered a hobby and did not need approval. This allowed some time to find a proper solution and amendment for the ordinance.
Carulli approached the council at the October meeting with a draft of an ordinance amendment that Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito had approved of.
“It seemed that our best approach may be to have an amendment to the low-impact definition with some sort of distance restriction for accessory buildings, as that’s something that’s pretty unique to our location,” Carulli said.
Gianvito said there should be some additional language added to subsection “G” just to clarify that business activity shall be conducted in a dwelling or accessory building. He said the minimum distance of 350 feet from the nearest neighborhood dwelling was “reasonable.”
Gianvito also asked for clarification on the line that read “...may not occupy more than 25 percent of the habitable floor space.” He asked for clarification on how the floor space of the accessory building would be factored into this. Carulli wasn’t sure how much space of the garage the operation was currently using, and said it would be nice to have a little room to expand but not necessary if it was a dealbreaker.
Councilman Justin Cameron suggested that 50 percent of the floor space of an accessory building be usable for a low-impact business.
“The distance requirement is fulfilled by very few places in town, and it sets a precedent for if you have a secluded place where you can conduct a low-impact business like this, then you have a benefit,” Cameron said.
Carulli suggested the amendment be for 25 percent of the floor space of both the dwelling and the accessory building added together. He said this would end up being a little more than half of the garage floor space.
The council approved advertising this amendment with the suggested changes included.
Shed ordinance
Candace Straitiff of Brookville attended the council meeting to request an amendment so she can have a shed on her property in Punxsutawney.
“I would like to amend a property code that is rather obsolete for a small town. I have a property that I put a shed on… I was told by Mary McHenry (code officer) that it has to be moved, which after I read the ordinance, she’s correct I was in error. Anyway I don’t want to move it, I would like the ordinance amended because it’s very important I have it there. That’s where I keep mowers for some of my rentals, and one of the people that do the property maintenance of that property walks to that lot in Punxsy. I don’t want to drive all the way from Brookville once a week in the summertime just to unload a mower and gas,” Straitiff said.
The council discussed the options for Straitiff in the situation, suggesting a special exception or variance might be the best course of action. Straitiff said rather than being granted a special exception, she would rather see the entire section amended from the code.
Councilman Eric Story agreed it should be changed, saying his son had a similar problem when he tried to put a shed on the lot next to the one his house is on. Since the shed was on a separate lot than his house, he was told he had to move it to be on the same lot.
Cameron said the council was just looking for the simplest solution for her case right now. He also said this was a matter that the Code Review Committee could look into. Councilman Josh McAfoos said the committee had already looked into the matter and noted that this particular part of the code was a problem.
McAfoos said the Elk Run Fire Department had a similar issue when it put a shed on a lot for the purpose of storing fire rescue equipment.
“So, ultimately from several instances of the same issue it sounds like we need an amendment, not just a special exception,” Cameron said.
He said the borough would look into a proper amendment for the code, and would tell the code officer to cease action regarding the code at this time.