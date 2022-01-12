PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved a date and time for a public hearing to be held regarding the rezoning of a property owned by the late Michael DeFelice.
DeFelice had previously approached the council about wanting to rezone his property from residential to industrial, and it had been sent to the Planning and Zoning Commission. Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito reported that the commission recommended the council move forward with a public hearing.
“It was owned by Michael DeFelice who is now unfortunately deceased, but it’s my understanding that his heirs wish to move forward on the Market Street rezoning from residential to industrial,” Gianvito said.
Borough Secretary Michele Peace confirmed she had spoken with the family’s attorney and they did plan to continue under the “Michael DeFelice Estate.”
He told the council they have to give the county at least 45 days notice, and recommended scheduling the hearing for 60 days out.
The hearing was scheduled for March 14 at 5 p.m. which will be the same day as the March council meeting.
When asked what the property would be used for, Gianvito did not know, but Borough Manager Toby Santik did. Santik said CRW is going to expand and take part of the property, for either parking or storage. He said there might be storage sheds up there as well once permits are in place.
“That’s just some of the scuttlebutt that is going to be done at that property,” Santik said.
The public hearing will give the adjoining neighbors or anyone else the chance to speak out in favor of or against the zoning change.
President’s report
During the president’s report, Council President Jim Bianco made several points to the public regarding safety and the upcoming Groundhog Day festivities.
He first mentioned a fire he saw on the news that killed some children, and reminded the public to check their smoke detectors in their homes.
“We don’t want any horrible accidents this winter, and it’s usually when it gets cold out and people are turning their furnaces up. That’s usually when it happens,” Bianco said.
He also said Groundhog Day would be held before the next council meeting, and wanted to take the time to advise the public to be cordial as the community experiences the influx of people.
“Traffic’s going to be bad, people might not know where they’re going. Try to be cordial,” Bianco said.
He also asked for everyone to keep their sidewalks cleared if it snows, and if they have an elderly neighbor, to help keep their’s clear too.
Finally, he said now that it’s getting cold out, those who have pets outside should bring them inside.