PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mary Jude Troupe representing SPLASH, Save Punxsutawney’s Local Area Swimming Hole, addressed financial concerns of the committee after having learned the total expenses outweighed the total income of its account last year.
Troupe spoke before the borough council at a recent meeting, saying the SPLASH board was surprised to learn the total expenses and income of the pool. The total income was $58,693.44 and the total expenses were $67,485.81, according to accounting records in the borough office. She said this was the first time in 20 years SPLASH has heard exact numbers for any pool season.
She said SPLASH felt it was important for the public to understand that it does not handle the financial account, rather the borough is in control of this.
“...We do not handle the pool’s financial account. The Punxsy Borough completely manages this account for the pool. Our fundraising monies are handed over to the borough’s office to document, manage, and record into the pool’s account,” Troupe said.
She then said SPLASH has asked “on many occasions” for monthly financial statements to understand month to month where the fundraising money is going, but have never received these statements. The committee has since spoken with Borough Manager Toby Santik, and is confident it will start receiving these statements.
Troupe pointed to the board finding out the total expenses and income as to why it was important for SPLASH to see these financial statements. Upon learning the total income and expenses last year, SPLASH also learned there is a balance in the account of $49,496.25, and arranged the meeting with Santik to discuss the financials.
She further explained that of the balance in the account, $40,000 is earmarked for grant monies, as that was how it was donated to the board. That leaves about $9,000 in the account to open the pool this season.
“Now we do have a new and very active volunteer group at SPLASH. Every month we brought in new members… full of great ideas… What the concern is, is that if in fact the pool costs $67,000 for one season, are we able to make that money for just the next season to come in?” Troupe said.
She asked the council what happens if SPLASH is unable to meet these expenses, and called for a plan for the future of the pool. Troupe also pointed out that some of the grants received by the pool were conditional on the pool remaining open a specific time period, and would otherwise have to be paid back. She further said the borough’s newly planned solar farm grant was solidified on the pool’s property, as well as Harmon Field and the basketball courts.
“The borough needs the pool as an asset for the grant you already applied for and received for the solar plant,” Troupe said.
Santik said the borough is already taking steps to cut costs on the expenses of the pool. One of which he said is reaching out to PA Water, as there was more than $13,000 in water expenses to PA Water last year, and is hoping to cut these costs.
“They are a very gracious, gratuitous group of people so I’m sure that will cut down on this year’s expenses and we’ll move forward with some other cost cutting measures to make sure that maybe we’re not going to make money but we want to get as close to breaking even as possible,” Santik said.
Later during Santik’s manager report, he said the borough received one resume for a pool manager. Frank Wittenburg, also the lieutenant of the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department, has a background with pools as he is the lifeguard for the Punxsutawney Elementary School’s pool. He has not been working there recently, as the school’s pool has been closed off and on the last year as a result of maintenance and parts issues.
“All of you read his profile, he’s versed and he’s experienced in the safety element of pools, running a pool, he understands the ins and outs. I suggest we hire Mr. Wittenburg as the pool manager for the summer of George C. Brown Pool,” Santik said.
Councilman Eric Story said he was in favor, so long as it didn’t impact Wittenburg’s other duties with the borough. Santik assured this would not happen, and Wittenburg was hired by the borough.