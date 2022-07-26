PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough in partnership with the Punxsutawney Area Community Foundation (PXYCF) is hosting the first of several weeks of “The Borough Explorer Program” beginning today.
This program is an opportunity for children 11 to 14 years old to participate in the series of programs learning about the operations of the borough, and how it serves residents. Each program will take place every Tuesday from today to Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon. Each program will start and end in Barclay Square.
Children will see presentations from borough officers, staff, local history experts, and representatives of local community organizations. This program is made possible by a grant from PXYCF and is sponsored by the borough.
The program schedule is as follows;
- July 26 –Borough Complex
- Aug. 2 –Clean Environment
- Aug. 9 –Public Safety
- Aug. 16 –Public Space
- Aug. 23 –The Future
PXYCF recently identified a need in the community for summer activities for youth, and requested proposals for such through its Needs and Resources Committee. Participants will learn about several different facets of the borough, and will be invited to attend the Aug. 8 borough council meeting to see firsthand how local government operates.
During the Borough Complex day, children will meet elected and employed borough staff, and learn what they do and how local government works. Topics will include who makes the borough’s rules, who decides what borough services are provided, how services are funded and more. Participants will also be invited to observe a borough council meeting.
Clean Environment day will focus on water, sanitary disposal of waste, and clean air for a healthy borough environment. This session will include how the borough manages this responsibility, and a visit to the borough sewer plant to see its operations.
Public Safety will explore the town’s history of floods, fires, and crime, as well as how the borough addressed these events and keep residents safe. This day will include a visit to the Flood Control Project, Central Fire Company, and the police department to learn how public safety is managed.
Public Space day will focus on the importance of public parks and other public areas of town. Public spaces include parks or grounds used for cemeteries. The borough is responsible for maintaining these spaces, and is sometimes assisted by other community groups. This session will have visits to the East End Skate Park, the Josh Smith Memorial Park, and the North Findley Street Veterans Cemetery.
The Future will focus on the ever-changing landscape of the community. Participants will learn about changes that have taken place in the last 50 years and will visit downtown areas of the borough that are undergoing change now. The children will be asked to create a vision for town for the next 50 years.