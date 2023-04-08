PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik shared his future plans for projects in the borough during a Civic Chat Thursday morning hosted by Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Santik was one of several officials who participated in the Civic Chat to provide updates to the residents about projects and focuses of the government. Along with speaking about the ongoing solar panel farm project, he also spoke about concerns and work to be done with the levee, and his desire to focus on blight in the borough.
He started by thanking State Sen. Joe Pittman and State Rep. Brian Smith, saying that because of them the borough received $1.5 million in the last five months through grants and funding.
In giving an update on the solar panel farm, Santik spoke about the money the borough would save on electricity, and his future plans for this potential revenue.
The other project that he said is now as high priority as the solar panel farm is the levee. He said a representative from U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson’s office will be back in the borough next Tuesday for a walkthrough with eight engineers from the Army Corps. of Engineers of the levee.
“We’ve got problems and once again this adds to all the other items that we have to deal with… We have trees that are growing within the easement of the Army Corps. of Engineers’ levee,” Santik said.
He said the biggest problem is there are 39 trees that the borough is required to remove from the easement. Two in particular are the biggest issues, one at the end of Liberty Street and one at Harmon Field which actually has multiple trees growing out.
The borough used a camera in the line that runs beneath these trees, which Santik said is the main interceptor line, a 30-inch terracotta sewage line. There is a root breaching the terracotta line and growing inside the line.
His hope with the walkthrough next week is to come up with an alternate method, such as cutting the trees down, grinding the stumps, and letting “Mother Nature take its course” and the root system will dissolve itself.