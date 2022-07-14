PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council revisited a request by a resident at last month’s meeting to have a free community yard sale, approving the fourth weekend of July for the event.
Last month, resident Beverly Liscinsky approached the council to request it consider having an annual free community yard sale like many other surrounding municipalities.
The council approved the fourth weekend in July be a free community yard sale weekend, contingent on reviewing an ordinance. After the meeting, the ordinance was reviewed and the weekend was formally approved for free yard sales.
“There’s no registration required, but they might want to get a Facebook page with everybody on it. I don’t know how they’ll do it between now and then, but they wanted it done and we got it done,” Council President Jim Bianco said.
Liscinsky was hoping to get the approval for an upcoming weekend so a community yard sale could be held this year before summer is over.
“I’ve noticed on Facebook there’s a lot of communities that are doing the same thing,” Liscinsky said. “You wouldn’t have to go get a permit or anything, it would just be something the community could do.”
Bianco revisited the topic during the president’s report, saying the council had some questions to work out before approving such an event.
He asked if the intention was to have a designated area for yard sales in town or for anyone interested to have a yard sale at their own property on a chosen weekend. Liscinsky said everyone would have a yard sale at their own location in town. She also said most other towns allow the yard sales to go from Thursday to Saturday.
Both Bianco and Councilman Justin Cameron said they liked the idea. Bianco asked if the council was allowed to break the code since there is an ordinance requiring a permit for yard sales.
“We’ve done an exception for open container laws in the borough. Couldn’t we do an exception and just set the date for (a) weekend in July every year, and just make it a set code?” Chief of Police Matt Conrad said.
Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said this would likely work, but he wanted to check the code to be sure. Conrad asked the council to pre-approve a weekend if this exception was allowed so Liscinsky didn’t have to keep coming to the meetings each month.
“I think it will bring a lot of people into the community for those three days and the borough business should benefit from it, hopefully,” Conrad said.
Councilman Bill Williams mentioned residents will still have to have written permission to place signs in someone else’s yard during this weekend. His concern was for people who live back dead-end roads or off main roads trying to place signs around town.