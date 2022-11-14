PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Mahoning Valley VFW Post 2076 hosted a bridge dedication ceremony to honor Robert Pape, inviting his family and government officials to the VFW on Veterans Day for the occasion.
The bridge, which is on Route 119 and crosses over the Mahoning Creek, is now the A1C Robert P. Pape Memorial Bridge. The bridge is located near the VFW in Punxsutawney, where Pape was from.
Airman First Class (A1C) Pape was a lifelong resident of Punxsutawney, born Feb. 25, 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Nov. 13, 1968 and was later stationed at the Da Nang Air Force Base in south Vietnam.
Pape was there when the base was attacked on Sept. 2, 1970, and lost his life during this attack. He went into a flaming aircraft in an attempt to put out the fire and was killed in the resulting explosion.
Following the regular Veterans Day ceremony held by the VFW, the microphone was turned over for the bridge dedication, bringing state Sen. Cris Dush and Rep. Brian Smith to speak, as the designation had to be approved as a bill in the General Assembly.
Dush brought Pape’s cousin, Kathy Pape to the podium to say a few words about Robert and the Pape family.
“We were all there and around on Sept. 2, 1970, a day that we all remember, and shaped us quite frankly in terms of our dedication to this country,” Kathy Pape said.
She approached Dush with the hope of getting the bridge dedicated, and worked with staff from his office to make it happen. She said the family was initially told it could take two years, but they accomplished it in less than six months.
“We can’t bring Bobby back, he will not come back, but some of what we do and some of what we do for veterans can certainly say ‘thank you’ to Bobby and all the other veterans,” Kathy Pape said.
Robert Pape’s brother, John Pape Jr. shared some fond memories he had of Robert as well. He then told the crowd what he and his family were told of the attack that Robert, saying there were many others lost that day as well.
“It wasn’t just Bobby, there were about 30 other soldiers that all went the same time that Bobby did,” said John Pape. “When you come across the bridge, and you see this (sign), think of my brother, but also think of all the veterans in this country that have passed away… and the other 30 that were killed along with him. Think of them all.”
Dush also spoke, recalling his own time in the Air Force and some of the experiences he had, saying “evil exists.”
“So why do we fight? Why are people like Robert willing to fight and die, put their lives on the line? It’s to prevent that from coming to our shores,” Dush said. “I’ve been on the receiving end of an attack, a mortar attack at an airbase… It’s not a fun situation. And in the middle of an attack, to be putting yourself out there as Airman First Class Robert Pape did, to protect the assets… that’s why he did it.”
Smith also said a few words to honor Pape. Smith shared with the Pape family that his wife is half Vietnamese, and he and his family have visited Vietnam twice. He has seen the Da Nang base and is already thinking of when he will see it next.
“When I go back this time and I’m in Da Nang and I get to that site again, I will definitely say a prayer for Airman Pape, having a personal connection now, and knowing that he lost his life at that location,” Smith said.
He said the sign on the bridge will ensure that passing motorists will know that Pape died for our country, even if they don’t know who he was personally.
Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik also attended the event, and said a few words on behalf of the county, as well as Punxsutawney Mayor Richard Alexander. Following the conclusion of the ceremony, the family was presented with a mockup of the sign.