PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in April.

Residential

  • Deck repairs/renovations, 108 Morrison Ave., $350.
  • Shed repairs, 300 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence installation, 123 State St., no cost available.
  • Addition and deck, 112 Zeitler Ave., $14,000.
  • Patio renovation, 115 Columbus Drive, no cost available.
  • Roof, 218 Perry St., no cost available.
  • Siding, 205 Virginia Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 210 Beyer Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 119 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Windows, deck repairs, 215 Highland Ave., no cost available.
  • Sunroom renovations, 209 Marion Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence installation and sidewalks, 121 Tiona St., no cost available.
  • Siding; enclosed detached carport, 332 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
  • Garage demo; fence install, 207-209 S. Penn St., no cost available.
  • House demolition, 806 Sutton St., $8,000
  • Deck repairs; porch railing, 401 S. Main St., no cost available.
  • Roof, 1017 Winslow St., no cost available.
  • Install retaining wall and sidewalk, 210 Dinsmore Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed and porch repairs, 405 Sutton St., no cost available.

Commercial

Sign panel replacement, 508 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.

