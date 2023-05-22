PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in April.
Residential
- Deck repairs/renovations, 108 Morrison Ave., $350.
- Shed repairs, 300 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
- Fence installation, 123 State St., no cost available.
- Addition and deck, 112 Zeitler Ave., $14,000.
- Patio renovation, 115 Columbus Drive, no cost available.
- Roof, 218 Perry St., no cost available.
- Siding, 205 Virginia Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 210 Beyer Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 119 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Windows, deck repairs, 215 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Sunroom renovations, 209 Marion Ave., no cost available.
- Fence installation and sidewalks, 121 Tiona St., no cost available.
- Siding; enclosed detached carport, 332 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
- Garage demo; fence install, 207-209 S. Penn St., no cost available.
- House demolition, 806 Sutton St., $8,000
- Deck repairs; porch railing, 401 S. Main St., no cost available.
- Roof, 1017 Winslow St., no cost available.
- Install retaining wall and sidewalk, 210 Dinsmore Ave., no cost available.
- Shed and porch repairs, 405 Sutton St., no cost available.
Commercial
Sign panel replacement, 508 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.