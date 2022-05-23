PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in April.
Residential
- Fence, 102 Ellsmore Ave., no cost available.
- Cement patio, 225 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, siding, soffit and fascia, 125 State St., no cost available.
- Pool deck, shed, 401 S. Main St., $4,000.
- Shed, 221 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
- Garage, 205 Spruce St., no cost available.
- Windows, siding, 105 Fairman Lane, no cost available.
- New porch, 307 N. Main St., $2,500.
- Roof, 332 Oakland Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, siding, and porch repair, 210 S. Jefferson St., no cost available.
- Fence, 403 Blair St., no cost available.
- Shed, 412 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Sidewalk replacement, 702 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Sidewalk replacement, 400 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
- Fence, 314 Pine St., no cost available.
- Fence, shed, 105 Zeitler Ave., no cost available.
- Demo garage, new shed, 316 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 205 Highland Ave., no cost available.
Commercial
- Sign, 240 W. Mahoning St., $1,897.
- Sign, 117 N. Jefferson St., no cost available.
- Structural repairs, 135 E. Mahoning St., $900,000.
- Roof, 465 Beyer Ave., $3,000,000.
- Renovation, Hampton Ave., $400,000.
- Structural repairs, 117 N. Jefferson St., $40,000.