PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in April.

Residential

  • Fence, 102 Ellsmore Ave., no cost available.
  • Cement patio, 225 Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, siding, soffit and fascia, 125 State St., no cost available.
  • Pool deck, shed, 401 S. Main St., $4,000.
  • Shed, 221 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
  • Garage, 205 Spruce St., no cost available.
  • Windows, siding, 105 Fairman Lane, no cost available.
  • New porch, 307 N. Main St., $2,500.
  • Roof, 332 Oakland Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, siding, and porch repair, 210 S. Jefferson St., no cost available.
  • Fence, 403 Blair St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 412 Highland Ave., no cost available.
  • Sidewalk replacement, 702 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Sidewalk replacement, 400 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
  • Fence, 314 Pine St., no cost available.
  • Fence, shed, 105 Zeitler Ave., no cost available.
  • Demo garage, new shed, 316 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 205 Highland Ave., no cost available.

Commercial

  • Sign, 240 W. Mahoning St., $1,897.
  • Sign, 117 N. Jefferson St., no cost available.
  • Structural repairs, 135 E. Mahoning St., $900,000.
  • Roof, 465 Beyer Ave., $3,000,000.
  • Renovation, Hampton Ave., $400,000.
  • Structural repairs, 117 N. Jefferson St., $40,000.

