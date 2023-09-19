PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in August.
Residential
- Porch repairs, 211 S. Penn St., $2,258.
- Porch repairs, 319-319 1/2 Greenwood Ave., $3,300.
- Fence, 703 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Swimming pool, 117 Horatio St., $100.
- Roof and shutters, 401 Indiana St., no cost available.
- Shed, 213 Ashland Ave., no cost available.
- Permit renewal –porch repair, 179 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Porch repairs, 412 Indiana St., no cost available.
- Porch repairs, 233 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Shed, 426 Myrtle Ave., no cost available.
- Enclosing deck, 123 Pleasant Ave., $4,700.
- Fence, 302 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
- Fence, 321 E. Union St., no cost available.
- Shed, 508 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Fence, windows, roof, 212 Highland Ave., $500.
- Fence, 516 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
- Construct patio roof, 7 Coke Oven Lane, $7,500.
- Roof and shutters, 251 Pine St., no cost available.
- Fence, 602 Myrtle Ave., no cost available.
- Cement driveway, 301 Rockland Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 101 Cambria St., no cost available.
- Siding, 411 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 303 1/2 N. Main St., no cost available.
- Roof, 201 New York Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 105 Morrison Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, 1015 Winslow St., no cost available.
- Fence, 706 Pine St., no cost available.
- Addition and new roof, 119 State St., $20,000.
- Windows, 516 N. Penn St., no cost available.
Commercial
- New building and building roof repair, Reservoir Road, $51,000.
- Replace blacktop, 106 Indiana St., no cost available.