PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in August.

Residential

  • Porch repairs, 211 S. Penn St., $2,258.
  • Porch repairs, 319-319 1/2 Greenwood Ave., $3,300.
  • Fence, 703 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
  • Swimming pool, 117 Horatio St., $100.
  • Roof and shutters, 401 Indiana St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 213 Ashland Ave., no cost available.
  • Permit renewal –porch repair, 179 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Porch repairs, 412 Indiana St., no cost available.
  • Porch repairs, 233 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 426 Myrtle Ave., no cost available.
  • Enclosing deck, 123 Pleasant Ave., $4,700.
  • Fence, 302 E. Liberty St., no cost available.
  • Fence, 321 E. Union St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 508 Cherry St., no cost available.
  • Fence, windows, roof, 212 Highland Ave., $500.
  • Fence, 516 Graffius Ave., no cost available.
  • Construct patio roof, 7 Coke Oven Lane, $7,500.
  • Roof and shutters, 251 Pine St., no cost available.
  • Fence, 602 Myrtle Ave., no cost available.
  • Cement driveway, 301 Rockland Ave., no cost available.
  • Shed, 101 Cambria St., no cost available.
  • Siding, 411 Highland Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 303 1/2 N. Main St., no cost available.
  • Roof, 201 New York Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 105 Morrison Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, 1015 Winslow St., no cost available.
  • Fence, 706 Pine St., no cost available.
  • Addition and new roof, 119 State St., $20,000.
  • Windows, 516 N. Penn St., no cost available.

Commercial

  • New building and building roof repair, Reservoir Road, $51,000.
  • Replace blacktop, 106 Indiana St., no cost available.

