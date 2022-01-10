...SNOW SQUALL...
HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which
can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile.
LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1011 PM EST, a snow squall was along a
line extending from near Ricketts Glen State Park to near Sandy and
moving southeast at 30 MPH.
THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR...
Ricketts Glen State Park and Jamison City around 1015 PM EST.
Curwensville around 1035 PM EST.
Jeffries around 1055 PM EST.
Houtzdale around 1100 PM EST.
* For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the
Dubois and Nescopek exits, specifically from mile markers 97 to
247.
This includes the following Interstates...
Interstate 99 from mile markers 60 to 85.
Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29.
SAFETY INFO...
Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall.
Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to
accidents.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time to reach your destination.
&&
TIME...MOT...LOC 0311Z 313DEG 26KT 4134 7624 4105 7876