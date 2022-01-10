PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in December.

Residential

  • Porch repairs, 309 Horatio St., no cost available.
  • Siding, 404 S. Main St., no cost available.
  • Sign, 468 Chestnut St., no cost available.
  • Shed, 124 Columbus Dr., no cost available.
  • Porch repairs, 127 Clark Terrace, $4,670.
  • Repair steps, 214 N. Main St., $345.
  • Sidewalk Replacement, 230 S. Gilpin St., no cost available.

