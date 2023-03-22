PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in February.
Residential
- Install solar grid, 708 Woodland Ave., $21,600.
- Shed, 307 Mitchell Ave., no cost available.
- Siding, 115 Indiana St., no cost available.
- Shed, 103 Clark Terrace, no cost available.
- Fence, 202 Cleveland St., no cost available.
- Garage demolition, 310 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
- Garage demolition, 806 Pine St., no cost available.
- Garage demolition, 216R Elk Run Ave., no cost available.
- Fence, 413 S. Main St., no cost available.
- Fence, 106 Foundry St., no cost available.
- Porch replacement, 700 Cherry St., $1,200
- Roof, 210 Elk St., no cost available.
- Exterior remodeling, 104 Meadow Rd., no cost available.
- Roof construction, 318 N. Findley St., $1,500
Commercial
- Paving, 121 Maple Ave., no cost available.
- Cell tower upgrade, 440 Beyer Ave., $20,000.