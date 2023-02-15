PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in January.

Residential

  • Roof replacement, 212 S. Elk St., no cost available.
  • New garage, 719 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
  • Demolition of house, 301 Altman Ave., $6,000.
  • Repairs to front porch/roof posts, 332 Sutton St., $400.
  • Construction of deck, 160 Cherry St., $6,000.
  • Roof replacement, 212 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
  • Roof, siding, windows, 202 Lane Ave., no cost available.
  • Enclosing carport, 307 S. Main St., no cost available.
  • Roof, windows, doors, and siding, 106 Church St., no cost available.
  • Roof and siding, 307 Beyer Ave., no cost available.

Commercial

  • Roof replacement 450 N. Findley St., $10,000
  • Sign installation 539 W. Mahoning St., $20,015.
  • Sign replacement, 102 Indiana St., no cost available.
  • Fire restoration, 214 W. Mahoning St., $204,975.

