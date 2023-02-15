PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in January.
Residential
- Roof replacement, 212 S. Elk St., no cost available.
- New garage, 719 Woodland Ave., no cost available.
- Demolition of house, 301 Altman Ave., $6,000.
- Repairs to front porch/roof posts, 332 Sutton St., $400.
- Construction of deck, 160 Cherry St., $6,000.
- Roof replacement, 212 Greenwood Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, siding, windows, 202 Lane Ave., no cost available.
- Enclosing carport, 307 S. Main St., no cost available.
- Roof, windows, doors, and siding, 106 Church St., no cost available.
- Roof and siding, 307 Beyer Ave., no cost available.
Commercial
- Roof replacement 450 N. Findley St., $10,000
- Sign installation 539 W. Mahoning St., $20,015.
- Sign replacement, 102 Indiana St., no cost available.
- Fire restoration, 214 W. Mahoning St., $204,975.