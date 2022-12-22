PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in November.
Residential
- Roof, siding, windows, 609 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Roof, 218 Pine St., no cost available.
- Siding on garage, 204 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Roof, repair front porch, 915 E. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Roof, siding, windows, 420 N. Findley St., no cost available.
- Front porch repair, 205 E. Union St., no cost available.
Commercial
- Sign, 242 Hampton Ave., no cost available.
- Installation of signs, 561 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.