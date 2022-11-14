PUNXSUTAWNEY — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Punxsutawney Borough in October.
Residential
- Sidewalk replacement, 315 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Siding, 302 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Porch repairs, 212 Pine St. no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 231 Pine St., no cost available.
- Garage roof replacement, 309 Highland Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 360 Oakland Ave., no cost available.
- Garage roof replacement, 529 S. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Shed, 208 New York Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 111 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 600 Cherry St., no cost available.
- Roof, deck, windows, 204 Park Ave., no cost available.
- Demolition, 102 Ridge Ave., $15,000.
- Demolition, 702 Sutton St., $25,000.
- Porch repairs, 201 Center St., no cost available.
- Roof, siding, enclosing porch, 1033 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Roof replacement, 204 Pennsylvania Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 202 Myrtle Ave. no cost available.
Commercial
- Sign installation, 206 Lane Ave., no cost available.
- Shed, 201 N. Jefferson St., no cost available.
- Interior commercial remodel, 561 W. Mahoning St. $416,628.
- Sidewalk replacement, 231 W. Mahoning St., no cost available.
- Sign installation, 231 W. Mahoning St. no cost available.
- Cell tower generator upgrade, 500 Beyer Ave., $23,000.
- Demolition, 214 Ridge Ave., $8,000.
- Roof replacement, 404 W. Mahoning St., $2,300.
- Installation of signs, 213 Hampton Ave., $15,000.