PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club is celebrating its 30th Teddy Bear Picnic and Parade on July 5 in Barclay Square.
Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and the parade of teddy bears starts at 11:15 a.m. The first 70 entries in this popular festival attraction will receive a teddy bear memento.
There is no age limit for the picnic, and there are always four categories of teddy bears and costumes for participants to choose from. The categories for this year’s picnic are “happy birthday bear,” “my bear and I dressed alike,” ‘largest bear,” and “international bear.” In the my bear and I dressed alike category, children and teddy bears should be dressed the same, and international bears should be dressed to represent the participant’s favorite country.
In the event of rain, the parade and picnic will be moved to the first floor of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles on East Mahoning Street, directly across from Barclay Square.
The picnic will also feature the CNB Bear, Smokey Bear, a free raffle for a child size bear rug, and a hole in the fence picnic scene board for a photo opportunity.
Throughout its history, the teddy bear has worn many hats from being a cuddly playmat to a collector’s item, according to Women’s Club member Colleen Means. The term “teddy bear” originates from a hunting trip of former President Theodore Roosevelt in 1902.
Means said the story is that Roosevelt refused to shoot a bear that someone had tied to a tree. He said shooting it would be “unsportsmanlike,” which is said to be how “Teddy’s bear” came to be.
Toymakers had incentive to make and sell bears with the name “teddy bear” which have now become an “essential part of people’s lives,” according to Means.
Later, John Walter Bratton composed “The Teddy Bear Two-step,” later known as “The Teddy Bear’s Picnic” in 1907. Years later, Jimmy Kennedy, an Irish songwriter added lyrics to the song.
“This song has been loved and enjoyed by children and adults alike over the years. Because of the immense popularity enjoyed by the song, the Teddy Bear Picnic Day was created to give everyone a chance to celebrate the pleasures of a picnic with these stuffed animals,” Means said