PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce reported they were happy with the turnout so far for their first Groundhog Days in the Park event in conjunction with the upcoming Groundhog Day.
Typically, the events in Barclay Square only happen on Groundhog Day, and are run by the Groundhog Club. Instead, the club approached the chamber about handling events in the park this year.
“So, we changed things up this year. Before the Groundhog Club kind of managed the park, so this year they asked the Chamber to get involved, so the Chamber took over the park,” Devon Vallies, chamber board member, said. “It’s been good, this is our first year as the chamber doing it, so we’re getting it under our belt seeing what works and what doesn’t.”
The Groundhog Days in the Park began Saturday at 11 a.m. and will continue each day up to Groundhog Day on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are vendors, food trucks, and distilleries set up around the park for the event.
The chamber also has a Build-a-Phil tent and a free s’mores tent for children. There are fire pits spaced around the park for people to use for s’mores, and to stay warm as well.
There will also be bands throughout the week, which started with 7 Mile Run on Saturday, and PA Express Polka Band on Sunday, and will include 8 Track Daze, Killin’ Time and Derek Woods Band on Tuesday.
“We just wanted to jump in and do more things for the town,” said Mandi Perry, a chamber board member. “We worked with the Inner Circle and got their opinion on things and saw when they could come down for Phil 101 and stuff like that. They’ll be here after the Knob on Wednesday.”
For the opening day, Vallies said he had talked to some people from out of town, but was also seeing many locals there for the food trucks and the band. The chamber wasn’t sure what to expect for a turnout because of the cold weather, but he said “it’s a little cold, but it’s not too bad, actually.”
“The big thing was, we’re always looking for ways to get groups connected together, let’s work together to make our events in our town big. So, when we were approached by the Groundhog Club to do this, it just seemed like the right fit. February 2, Groundhog Day, is the biggest day of the year in Punxsutawney,” Vallies said. “So, we’re happy to be able to coordinate with them and be able to take over the park and see what we can do with it.”
There is a mix of local vendors and some out of town vendors at the park. He said the chamber was hoping to get people in town over the weekend, not only to attend the chamber’s event, but to support the local business too.
“It’s a nice way to get business for them as well, and encourage people to come. I’m excited to see how the weekend goes.” Vallies said.
The chamber also put “we love Phil” signs along Main Street to help generate excitement in town.
“We really wanted to work hand in hand with them (the Inner Circle) to make sure we coordinated everything, but really just wanted to make it more than just a one day thing,” Perry said.
The full schedule of events and information is available on the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce’s website, or on the Facebook event, Groundhog Days in the Park.