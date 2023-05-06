PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a “Meet the Candidates” night at the Eagles on Wednesday, welcoming borough council candidates to answer questions of the community.
In attendance on the ballot for Punxsutawney Borough Council were Lawrence “Larry” Chenoga, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman-Smith, Nathan Frankenberger, and William “Bill” Williams. Not present but on the ballot were Jennifer Blose, Jim Bianco, and Josh MacAfoos.
The second hour of the evening was spent with the borough council candidates taking questions covering blighted properties, favoritism of the council, handling the budget, and issues of public safety services.
Council candidates were asked to discuss their future vision for the town, either three, five, or 10 years from now if they are elected to the council, which was asked by Mayor Richard Alexander.
The first to answer was Williams, who said his first priority is to get more businesses into town. He also said there’s nothing for children to do, so he would like to work on that. He also called for improvement downtown and less blighted houses.
Frankenberger said he would like to look at a capital expense account that is “legitimately feasible for capital expenses,” saying that just setting aside $11,000 when a piece of equipment is a quarter million dollars isn’t feasible. He said once such an account is established, the borough needs to run its grant matches through those expenditures.
He agreed that his focus is to ultimately attract businesses, and that working regionally can only benefit this plan, saying “we are sitting in the same boat.”
Smith-Hoffman said she wants to see some new sidewalks in the downtown area, and the downtown cleaned up. She said people should be encouraged to keep up with their properties and businesses. She also said more parking is important to her, and would like to see a parking garage. Smith-Hoffman said this would benefit the tourism aspect of Punxsutawney.
Miller said as part of her job, she does planning and would bring those skills to council. She would like to see a streetscape project in the borough. She said the “list is so long” of things needed downtown. She would also like to see improvement in houses too, but is mostly focused on the downtown.
Chenoga said the borough needed to work more on getting some of the grant money that’s out there. He said there’s “so many things that need fixed in Punxsutawney it’s almost impossible” and would “take a lifetime” to fix.
The candidates continued to field questions about current projects in the borough and possibilities for the future for the next hour. At the conclusion, each candidate was given one minute for their closing statements.
Williams gave his closing statement first, saying he is currently finishing up a four-year term on the council, and has enjoyed working with the public. He said he is the public’s voice, and invited residents to approach him with any issue they have.
Frankenberger said he believes there is a resurgence in Punxsutawney, and the community just needs to figure out how to capture it. He gave credit to fellow candidate Hoffman-Smith for what she has done with the Young Entrepreneurs and Professionals of Punxsutawney.
He added that he does not do favoritism or “good ole boys stuff” and that he expects action, which is what he will bring to council.
Hoffman-Smith said that despite being younger and not having as much experience, she is devoted and will be willing to listen. She said she will do her homework, and believes in accountability and transparency.
Miller said she would bring fresh visions and new ideas to help Punxsutawney reach its full potential.
Chenoga said he knew most of the people in attendance at the event, and that they know he’s never lied to anyone and he never will. He said he will do anything in his power to help and keep the borough running, and he hopes to be here for a long time and help make the community better.