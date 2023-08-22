PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce requested permission for multiple upcoming events during last week’s Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting.
Katie Laska, chamber president, began with the Home for the Holidays Parade, to be held Nov. 25, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. A similar set up to previous years, the lineup of floats and parade units will be in the Plaza with Tractor Supply. This was approved by the council.
Next she requested approval for Groundhog Days in the Park to take place Feb. 1 to 3, with a setup day on Jan. 31.
Police Chief Matt Conrad asked if Sam Adams or any similar establishment would be attending again, telling Laska she needed to also get an exemption for the open container ordinance in the park.
Laska asked about getting that approved the same night as well, saying “we probably will have a couple breweries, even if it’s not Sam Adams, for Groundhog Day.” Conrad said he didn’t have the ordinance in front of him to help with wording, but he knows it’s on the books.
“Relax the ordinance for Barclay Square, I don’t want everybody walking around town, but they were letting them drink in the park last year… We do it for Blues, Brews, and Barbecue every year for inside the park,” Conrad said.
Finally, she asked for approval for the Festival in the Park for 2024, planned for June 29 to July 6, and requested to start setting up on June 26. Borough Councilman Josh McAfoos had the list of road closures the chamber is requesting along with this event, which he read to the council.
The closures include South Jefferson Street, and Union Street from South Jefferson to the first entrance of the police department. He said this would take out Penn Street, which Conrad said he would rather have open for detours and emergency services.
Conrad and Council President Justin Cameron also said if the Shadow Hotel is open by then, the owner might have an issue with the closure of South Jefferson. Laska was directed to reevaluate some of the requested street closures with a few people and bring them back. The council did approve the use of the park for the festival so that it’s scheduled in the borough calendar.
Laska had a final request that she did not ask for action on, but rather for the borough to consider the request in the future. She asked for the borough to consider taking on the responsibility of installing and removing the veterans banners and the Christmas decorations in town.
“The chamber just needs something. Elk Run Fire Company has done it all these years, and this year they were just –it was too much for everyone,” Laska said.
The banners are left up until Veterans Day, and then taken down as is convenient, and the snowflake and Christmas banners go up at the same time. After the holidays, the Groundhog Day banners go up, which she said they would like help with too. The veterans banners are always put back up by Memorial Day.
She said the chamber and Elk Run had also discussed sorting the banners so the veterans who were killed in action were specifically hung in the park each year. She said the chamber could sort the banners to accomplish this in the future.