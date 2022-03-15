PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Christian School is preparing to host an auction fundraiser this Saturday at the Big Run Event Center.
The doors will open at 4 p.m. and a silent auction takes place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dinner is catered by Mary’s Place at 5 p.m. The live auction begins at 6 p.m.
All proceeds go toward the revitalization of PCS, and monetary donations or items to be auctioned off will also be accepted. The dinner portion of the evening is already sold out, but the live auction is open to anyone.
“The Punxsutawney Christian School has been a part of the community for over 25 years. PCS has a long standing reputation of providing local students in grades Pre-K to 12 a rigorous academic education. Our students work toward excellence both in intellectual learning and moral uprightness. We are teaching the future leaders and employees of our small town,” PCS administration said.
Administrator Holly Limerick said the school is currently seeking donations for this revitalization project, as the building is in “desperate need of repairs and upgrades.” The school is housed in the Weber building, where it has been for a majority of the school’s history.
She added the students love the school and are excited for the building to look beautiful again.
For more information or to make a donation to PCS, contact 814-398-2295 or email office@punxsycs.com.