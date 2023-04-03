PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Citizens Band is preparing for its season ahead and hoping to recruit a few new members along the way, even if only for its Alumni Concert.
The Citizens Band is approaching its 10th anniversary, having first started as the Punxsutawney Alumni Concert, which is still a yearly event. Some of the original members of the first Alumni Concert, such as Laurie and Tim Spence and Sandy and Kenton Scott, are still playing in the band today.
Punxsutawney has a long history of community bands, dating back to the Civil War when residents joined the band of the Wildcat Regiment. A full history of the community bands in Punxsutawney and the surrounding area can be found on the Citizens Band website, www.punxypa.com, along with the performance and rehearsal schedule.
Laurie Spence, a retired music teacher, was part of the initial group who tried to arrange the first few alumni concerts beginning in 2012.
She said, “Those went very well, and the local contingent of that said ‘You know we ought to do it more than just once a year.’” She agreed when she retired from teaching she would help start a group.
Spence retired in 2013, and the Citizens Band was started in 2014. The band takes its name from a previous community band, The Citizens Band of Punxsutawney, formed in 1903.
“A local group of musicians in varying, pretty wide ages, always looking for more people to play and we have a great time playing, and we are very lucky in that we have our own arranger, Kenton Scott…” Spence said.
Scott is the band’s president, and makes all of the music arrangements for the band. This allows the band to avoid purchasing its music, and makes the arrangements fit with the instruments the band has.
“Since the community bands never have regular instrumentation like the published music is, you’ve got to make some adjustments when you have four euphoniums and one clarinet,” Scott said.
The music is then posted to the band’s website, so any of the members can practice it during their free time. Scott will also create easy parts for beginners. He has been making his own compositions since high school, saying he enjoys “making the stuff I hear in my head come out on paper, and then on instruments.”
He calls himself a jack-of-all-trades when it comes to playing, and his talent is in the arranging.
“We have a great time. I always look forward to getting together with this group of people,” Spence said.
Another member, David Dunmire, said the band discussed its itinerary for the summer, scheduling events for the season, such as the SSCD Lawn Festival. Dunmire said the band also plays a concert for the First English Lutheran Church, since it offers them a space to practice in.
“We also go to several of the rest homes, we call them ‘roving rehearsals,’ which is really fun. They’re great. The people just love it when we do it,” Dunmire said.
Dunmire said the group is always looking to recruit for the Citizens Band, but those with less availability are always welcome to the Alumni Concert each year. Spence said the Citizens Band is the basis for the Alumni Concert, but welcomes anyone to join.
“We’ve opened that up, it’s not just for the Punxsutawney band, it’s for any band alumni that has played,” Dunmire said. “Just dust off your instrument and come practice.”
Dunmire and Spence also both said members all have enough extra instruments that those interested in joining who might not have an instrument anymore can be loaned one.
“We have loaner instruments for probably about anything,” said Spence, adding Scott does some repairs and has a number of instruments. She also has a selection from being a music teacher for 35 years.
The band is hoping to bring some new players into the group and are particularly lacking clarinet and saxophone players. They will welcome players of any instrument, but are particularly hoping to find someone who plays those ones.
The 10th annual Alumni Concert is scheduled for July 2, taking place at the beginning of the Festival in the Park in the Colonna Auditorium at the Punxsutawney High School at 2 p.m.
According to the band’s website, “The first concert by the Punxsutawney Alumni Band recognized and honored the special place music holds in our lives as a reflection of the dedication to it instilled by James A. Colonna, retired band director (1993) and to the memory of past music teachers who were instrumental in developing our interest, including Betty Glover, Amanda Smilo, James Michael, and Chris Wasylyshyn
The band’s first rehearsal is April 18, and every following Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the First English Lutheran Church on North Gilpin Street. Rehearsals and shows run from after Easter to around Thanksgiving each year.