PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council and the Punxsutawney Community Center are both contributing additional money to the Community Center HVAC System project to ensure the progress of this project as the lowest bid came in higher than the available funds.
The Community Center HVAC project is utilizing CDBG grant money from both 2020 and 2021, as the increased cost in 2021 brought bids in well above the previously allocated amount. At a council meeting last year, Borough Manager Toby Santik said the borough allocated $60,694 from 2020 and $93,924 from 2021 to the project. The $93,924 was the amount awarded before the administration fees were taken from it.
Of the three bids received for the project in the newest request, the lowest bid received is $150,469, which is still higher than the total amount of money. The bid is $15,593 higher than the total CDBG amount collected.
The council added an item to the agenda at the beginning of the meeting to award the project to the lowest bidder. Once this was approved, council President Jim Bianco made the request for the council to cover the difference in cost along with the community center.
“The fitness center has come up with $10,000 to add to that, so we have a shortfall of $5,593. I’d like to have a motion for the borough to pay that difference so we can get that grant through, so we don’t lose it,” said Bianco.
Community Center Director Rob McCoy attended the meeting and spoke about the project, saying the project has “been going on forever.
“I’ve been with the community center for 23 years, I think. I’ve been the director there to some of the new guys for 13 years. So, anything I can do to try to help out and make things better over there, I do my best, and I know between me and Toby (Santik) and Ben (White), this thing has been going on and on and on, and I think the biggest thing is we don’t want to lose that COVID money.”
He said Santik approached him and asked what could be done about the remaining cost of the project. McCoy collected $10,000 of community center money to put toward the project.
The council approved paying the remaining $5,593 for the community center project, which will come out of the borough’s recreation fund. The council also approved awarding the project to the lowest bid $150,469.