PUNXSUTAWNEY — Several citizens attended the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting Tuesday evening to voice their support of the school district’s pool after the board discussed the mounting costs of recent repairs.
Many of those who spoke all had the same sentiment to share — the pool has been an asset to both their mental and physical health since it was first installed, and a great benefit to the children in the district.
First to speak was Amy Morris, who said she has been using the pool since it first opened in 2002. She said she swims laps and loves it for two main reasons — her mental and physical health.
“I know it’s expensive, and I appreciate everyone of you making these hard decisions that you make not just with the pool, but I thank you for your service and ask that you would please get the pool fixed timely and properly,” Morris said.
Ellen Overly spoke next, who is a recently retired school nurse of 30 years. Not only is she in favor of the pool because of her own use, but because of the swim classes for the students.
“It’s been part of our educational curriculum…which is so important. It teaches kids not to be afraid of the water, basic life saving skills, how to get to the side of the pool. I don’t care if they become Olympic swimmers. I want them to be safe, which was my job for 30 years, and was safety with students,” Overly said.
Debbie Pifer echoed this sentiment on safety, recalling two people she knew who died of drowning shortly after graduating when she was a child.
“We never know how many lives have been saved from drowning over the past 20 years because children are taught to swim at this pool. And I’m sure there’s been at least one,” Pifer said.
She said those who don’t know how to swim often insist their children and grandchildren learn. She said when growing up she was envious of neighboring districts that had pools. Pifer said the pool should last longer than 20 years, as neighboring districts have pools much older.
Pifer also touched on the friends she has made since going to the pool, and the benefit of the exercise from the low impact activity.
“We have a community gem with this pool. Please see that it is fixed so we can benefit from it again,” Pifer said.
Missy Ferguson also shared how going to the pool helped her hold off a hip replacement for six years. When she did have the procedure, the nurses told her that being active before would help her recovery process, and sure enough, four weeks later she was back in the pool swim laps.
“I think you need to do all you can do to keep it. I know it’s not easy making these financial decisions, but I really think a lot more people could benefit from this pool,” Ferguson said.
Mary Jo Lambert was the last to speak, and similarly to Ferguson, had a knee replacement before she started going to the pool. When she started going to the pool it helped with some of the lingering pain she had from the procedure, and from pain in her hip.
“After the first two weeks, I felt the biggest difference in both my knee that had been replaced and the hip that I was afraid was gonna have to be replaced,” Lambert said.
She also said the school pool makes it easier for the children who live in outlying communities to learn how to swim.
Following the speakers, Board President Cindy Depp-Hutchinson said the pool was not a topic to be voted on regarding closing or keeping it open.
“Our plan is to continue to repair it day by day. When there’s news it will be repaired, we’ll be moving on to get it open for all of you to come and enjoy again,” Depp-Hutchinson said.
Board Member Janey London also thanked all the speakers for how cordial and personal their speeches were. She said to have them speak to the board in that way was valuable to her.