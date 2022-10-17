Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&