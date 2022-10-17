PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Fire Department’s Halloween Parade received approval from the Punxsutawney Borough Council last Monday, along with some additional events coming up in town.
Larry McGuire with Central Fire Department in Punxsutawney requested the road closure needed for the annual Halloween Parade during the council meeting. The parade will take place Monday, Oct. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.
“The parade will form by the IUP Fairman Center, and go to Central Fire Hall down Union Street, and prizes that will be handed out and trick-or-treat to follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m.,” McGuire said.
Chamber of Commerce President Katie Laska also asked for council’s approval for several of the chamber’s major upcoming events.
The first was to hold the annual “Home for the Holidays Parade” on Saturday, Nov. 26 in the borough. She also requested the borough have free parking from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023, for the holiday season.
Laska’s second request was for the chamber’s use of Barclay Square for the Groundhog Day Festival in the park on Feb. 1-2, 2023, and for free parking from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 in the borough.
Her final request was for the chamber’s use of Barclay Square from July 1-8, 2023 for the Festival in the Park, and have the same road closures as the prior festival.
The council approved all of these requests for use of the park, road closures, and parking requests.