PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council approved hiring an interim borough manager during its meeting Monday.
Council President Justin Cameron covered the matter under his report, saying candidates were interviewed last Friday, so the council has not discussed a compensation package yet. He suggested the council table the appointment for a special meeting so the compensation package could be discussed.
“I think that might be the smart idea, because then we have a collaborative compensation package we’re ready to offer him,” Cameron said.
Cameron then revealed the interim manager to be Samuel Sulkosky of Worthville. Sulkosky has a history of working as borough and city managers around the state.
This move comes after the borough was without a borough manager for nearly five months following the termination of former manager Robert “Toby” Santik.
Councilman Nathan Frankenberger was concerned with a meeting on the levy being held Aug. 21, saying the new manager is going to be the point of contact for this project. He suggested taking what was allotted in the budget already and dividing it by 12 for a monthly payment, and said he was in favor of hiring Monday.
After further brief discussion, Frankenberger motioned to “extend an employment offer to the individual selected by the hiring committee,” with a monthly rate equivalent of what is already budgeted for the position.
This was approved by the council.
Zoning request
Jay Lundy also attended the council meeting and spoke during Cameron’s report about a request he made on behalf of Tim Chambers to subdivide a property and rezone a portion. The portion would be rezoned from R2 to Industrial.
The request was moved to the planning and zoning commission, and Cameron said this has been done with one other parcel a few years ago. Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said it was a formality for council to move it to the commission, and the commission will offer a recommendation for council’s approval.