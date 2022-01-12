PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council held a discussion, started by new member Eric Story, about changing the time limit imposed on concerned citizens speaking during meetings.
Under new business, Story read out a statement he prepared laying out his thoughts and intention to change the allotted speaking time.
“Over the years, when I was on council before, and recently in the audience, I’ve noticed a vision that I feel restricts the people in this community who we represent, in limiting their right to speak about issues they may have concerns with,” Story said.
He said he didn’t want to see the council “shutting down” anyone’s right to speak. He then spoke about the time limit imposed by most institutions when it comes to public comment, with the borough having its own limit of three minutes.
Story argued that three minutes is not enough time for a person to “express all their concerns on a particular issue.” He said they are rushed to get through their talk, and unable to stress key points.
He said when he was on council before, there was a person who spoke for 27 minutes uninterrupted.
Story motioned for the time limit to be increased from three minutes to five minutes, with the stipulation that if the speaker is interrupted by a council member, the speaker’s time starts over. If any council member has a question, it is to be asked at the conclusion of the speaker’s statement.
He formally motioned for this change, and was seconded. The council approved the change with no opposition.