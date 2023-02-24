PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council met in a special meeting to approve several ordinances, one of which was to include pet grooming in the permitted uses of a specific zone, something that has been discussed for years.
Council approved three ordinances that include the following:
- Ordinance 1174 revising section 235-12[B], special exception uses, standalone structures, amending the special exception uses to include standalone structures, such as sheds.
- Ordinance 1175 revising section 208-29, authorization to construct sidewalks where not otherwise authorized. This ordinance makes it so a permit will not be needed when a resident or owner is “renovating an existing sidewalk and new construction is equal to or superior to the previously approved sidewalk specifications and does not change the direction or previous layout of the existing sidewalk.”
- Ordinance 1173 revising section 235-12[A], permitted uses, amended to add section section 235-12[A][13] pet grooming services as a permitted use. This allows pet grooming as a low-impact home-based business in the R2 residential zone as long as the specified requirements are met.
Ordinance 1173, or “the pet grooming ordinance” was largely fought for by resident Katie Hinds, who first approached the council in November 2019 for guidance on continuing her small business and hobby of pet grooming from her home.
She was directed to the Zoning Hearing Board, the Planning and Zoning Board, and back to the council itself on numerous occasions. After several denials from each board for an array of reasons, she was at a loss of what to do. Hinds started attending meetings again a few months ago, saying she received notices that she was turned in for grooming out of her house without any proper allowance.
Before approving the ordinances, attorney Dave Young spoke to the council regarding the pet grooming ordinance. He said he had represented a neighbor of Hinds, and has been working to keep the pet grooming business out of the residential neighborhood, where it is “inappropriate” for it to be.
“We defeated the first attempt to put a pet grooming business on this property because it was inappropriate to grant a variance… A year or so later a request was made for a special exception under the zoning ordinance for an in-house business that really was a provision that was designed to allow minor businesses in house that did not have any effect on the community. This didn’t meet that definition either. The borough’s specially retained council wrote an opinion agreeing with me and that was defeated a second time. The party requesting the zoning change apparently has exhausted any opportunity to comply with zoning and now wants to change zoning, which is fair, it’s allowable, you’re the elected officials as long as you comply with law,” Young said.
He then said the borough was advertising an illegal spot zone with this ordinance. He then said while it might not be in everyone’s backyards today, it could be tomorrow and that people expect to live in a residential zone, not a business zone when purchasing a home in a residentially zoned area.
“The pet grooming business each time it’s come here has made itself obvious as something that really doesn’t fit in a residential zone anymore than any other business does. It’s just that the person requesting the change or the allowance persists,” Young said.
He also said that if the borough was going to allow this business in an R2 zone, it would “have to allow any business.”
Young then ended by reading a quote from the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court regarding spot zoning.
Following his time, Councilman Nathan Frankenberger was granted permission to rebut Young’s words, disagreeing with his classification of the ordinance as spot zoning.
“I find your words that this is illegal to be false,” Frankenberger said.
He shared the process the Code Book Committee followed in developing the ordinance, saying they contacted several other municipalities with such ordinances. The committee also modeled their ordinance after one passed in State College for a similar situation. He also said there are pros for pet health by having a pet groomer in the neighborhood.
“Regarding the zoning situation, there’s a business parallel to the property, I believe there’s a business on the same street. Where I live, there’s multiple businesses that were grandfathered in,” Frankenberger said.
He said the council has been listening to its residents, and this will be the fourth business friendly ordinance passed by this council. Frankenberger said there are many people who work out of their homes, and he found it “absurd” to say the council didn’t do its due diligence in developing the ordinance in recent months.
Councilman Eric Story then also had some words, pointing out that there is a business right behind Hinds’ home, and someone teaching piano lessons a few doors down from her. He also pointed to the section of town previously known as “Millionaire Row” on East Mahoning Street.
“When this town was first established, where your office is Mr. Young, is Millionaire Row...Those are all residential houses, and now just about every one of them has an attorney’s office or a dentist, or whatever,” Story said.
He further said the only businesses exempt from going through the process of approval are doctors, lawyers, or chiropractors. Story said he sees no reason that all of these businesses that operate out of residential houses shouldn’t also go through the approval process as Hinds had.
Council Vice President Justin Cameron was the last to speak before the ordinance was voted on, saying it’s not an illegal spot zone because the borough is adding pet grooming as an allowable use under the no impact home based business in the entire R2 zone.
Requirements of pet grooming in R2 zone Permitted only in one-family dwellings without a single apartment unit and accessory buildings. The hours of operation shall be limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. No activities associated with pet grooming, including drop off and pick up, are permitted outside the hours of operation or Sundays. No overnight boarding or keeping of any such pets other than the owner’s pets is permitted. The owner’s pets may include foster pets. Dogs shall be on a leash under the control of the groomer at all times when outside the building. A solid panel privacy fence or masonry wall at least six feet in height shall be provided to screen outside locations where pets may be taken. No in-home pet day care is permitted. Pet grooming services may only be conducted by the residents and one non-resident assistant.