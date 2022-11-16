PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Council was approached once again by an individual requesting an ordinance change to better utilize a property owned in the borough.
Tonya Geist approached the council to request an ordinance change to utilize her property at 233 West Mahoning St. as a short stay rental property.
“I am here to ask for an amendment to the ordinance under TC Town Center Commercial District to add bed and breakfast, inns, rooming and boarding houses and other facilities where lodgings are provided for rent. It would be in addition to the existing code,” Geist said.
She said she is requesting this because the current TC zoning is “business and profession on the first floor and residential on the second and subsequent floors.” She is not planning to rent the upstairs as a residence or apartment, but instead provide short-term lodging for tourism. This requires an amendment to the code.
She requested the amendment to section 235-14 TC Town Center Commercial District to include the lodging as a permitted use under subsection A subsection 25.
Geist bought the property in 2021, and said the downstairs portion will operate as an art room, currently featuring local artists’ artwork. The additional rooms will serve as special event centers to rent for parties and private events, which is all currently allowed under the TC zoning.
“It is our hope that the amendment would be granted solely for the second and subsequent floors to allow for transient, short-stay rentals,” Geist said. “This amendment would also provide a much needed alternative for traveling tourists for Punxsutawney.”
Councilman Eric Story asked for clarification about what the problem was. Geist said when she purchased the property, she thought she would rent the upstairs as apartments. After seeing the inside, and investing some money into it, she said “it’s a beautiful place and I really didn’t want to rent it long-term.”
She said someone else had called the zoning office about the zoning of the property because they had been told it was not zoned for bed and breakfast. This led to Geist receiving a call from Zoning Officer Mary McHenry, who told her to ask for an amendment.
In speaking with McHenry, Geist said the concern with TC zoning is for such buildings to become apartments on the first floor. This is why she included the language specifically for the second and subsequent floors only. Borough Solicitor Nicholas Gianvito said this is already accounted for in the code.
Geist said she didn’t want there to be any problem with her plans for the building.
“I’m glad you bought this forward. This is something we’ve been noticing repetitively over the last couple of months,” said Councilman Nathan Frankenberger.
The council began to draw comparisons between the TC zone and Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) zone, which allows bed and breakfasts. Geist’s property is right at the edge of a TND zone, and could be rezoned as such.
She clarified that she was requesting the amendment rather than a rezoning because of her intentions to still have business professionals on the ground floor, and does not want to operate as a bed and breakfast.
Gianvito said when the code was enacted AirB&B didn’t exist, so it was another reason for the borough to update the code.
“I don’t think that we want to restrict anybody… We just want to get the laws right so they’re acting by the law because right now, technically by the letter of the ordinance, anybody that has an AirB&B in town is doing it illegally,” said Councilman Justin Cameron.
Eric Story made a motion to make a blanket ordinance change to allow AirB&B like lodging in any zone of the borough. He cited not wanting to restrict any such ventures of the borough residents, and the fact there is almost no lodging in the borough currently.
This sparked further discussion about the possible outcomes of a blanket statement, but the council agreed it wanted a resolution for Geist before the end of the discussion. Finally, Story amended his motion to only include TC and residential zones.
Story made a motion to approve Geist’s request to allow short-term lodging, short-term being less than 30 days, on the second and subsequent floors of TC zoned properties. This was approved by the council, with Frankenberger opposing. The county will have to approve the code change.