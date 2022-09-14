PUNXSUTAWNEY — Codes and ordinances once again took up a large portion of the discussion of the Punxsutawney Borough Council meeting Monday evening.
Chase Carulli addressed the council regarding the Punxsutawney Beverage Company hoping to open a winery in a residentially zoned area as a minimal impact business. The codes and ordinances were preventing the winery from being recognized as a “low-impact home-based business.”
The location for the winery is in an existing building owned by Morgan and Andrew Divelbiss. The group submitted the request to code enforcement officer Mary McHenry.
After applying for approval as a low-impact home-based business, Carulli and his partners received a rejection letter. Carulli said the rejection is because the business is required to be in a dwelling, and the winery was going to be in a detached garage on the property.
He offered the council several suggestions he believed would be the easiest way to bypass this issue, and provided example ordinances and exceptions that could be made to allow the winery to continue moving forward.
“We think the easiest way forward to get approved is either consider us a special circumstance… Another simple way would be to just make an amendment to the definition of a low-impact home-based business to extend to accessory buildings which is what the detached garage is considered,” Carulli said.
He said the nearest home is more than 400 feet away, and there is essentially no way to cause impact or disturbance to the neighboring homes. He also said an additional requirement could be added that the building has to be a specific distance from neighboring homes, which would prevent most others from “piggybacking” on the change.
The group has already made significant investments into the project, and are hoping to use grapes harvested from local farm Shadow Vineyard for the winery, which will be ready for harvest soon. There would be no public coming to the property, it would only be for production.
The council discussed a possible course forward, but would be required to advertise an ordinance change before it could take effect. Councilman Nathan Frankenberger suggested the wine making could be considered a hobby until the group is ready to start selling it.
“If they’re not selling for a year, could it currently be under the exception of a hobby until it becomes a sellable product? That gives time so they don’t lose their investment, gives us time to work out the zoning,” Frankenberger said.
Council Solicitor Nick Gianvito agreed with this, saying as long as they weren’t selling yet, the production is a hobby.
Property maintenance ordinance
Later in the meeting, Frankenberger spoke up to address the issues of weeds in the borough and the related codes.
“Downtown, some areas unfortunately are starting to look like a scene from the ‘Jumanji’ movie…Nobody wants to live in a place where you have to be knocking on doors and saying ‘clean your stuff.’ There is a code that says it needs to be done, so we are asking. We’re trying to be business friendly, we don’t want people coming in, seeing what looks like a wrecked house and driving on through. Please remember the sidewalks that are in front of your home or your business are your property,” Frankenberger said.
He also said there is an allowance to have the public works department clear the sidewalks, but with this there can also be a fee for the labor. He is asking for the public to take care of the weeds and sidewalks.
“People come from out of town to this town every single day. I want everyone to have pride and ownership in this town,” said Council President James Bianco.
Code Book Committee
Towards the end of the meeting, Josh McAfoos spoke up about frustrations that nothing is being done with the recommendations of the newly formed Code Book Committee.
“I’m a little bit upset that I’ve been wasting every Wednesday for the past four months in a committee to go over this code book and every month we turn in a report of what we find and nothing’s ever said… If we’re not going to move forward on any of this, I’d like out of that committee because I can spend my time other places,” McAfoos said.
Frankenberger confirmed the group had found some codes they would like to change. He also said “so much stuff happens in the ether and nobody knows what is happening or where money is committed.” He gave Borough Manager Toby Santik credit for going after grants, but he said the council needs to know when they are applied for, when they need to be used by, and if they need matching funds.
He also said there is no employee handbook in the borough and that job descriptions are too loose or non-existent for borough employees.
“We have a guy leaving public works because, I personally feel, he was asked to do more than the foreman regarding licenses,” Frankenberger said.
He said having such documents in place is the “bare minimum requirements.” He said he’s been keeping track of money talked about in the meetings because it doesn’t get expensed until it’s been part of a transaction, but once money has been earmarked, it has to be used where the borough said it would be used.
“So we can’t be saying we’re going to go after a $1 million grant at a 25 percent match when we’ve already earmarked $250,000 in other projects. It isn’t going to happen. The next thing you know, you’re getting caught in projects that are of lesser priority. I think we really need to start a documentation… It is a necessity. We are expending more money than necessary,” Frankenberger said.
Councilman Justin Cameron had expressed concerns about being able to dedicate more time to committee meetings earlier in the meeting, so Frankenberger was nominated to take over the Finance Committee and Cameron was moved to the Public Works Committee to fill Frankenberger’s seat.