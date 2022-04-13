PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Council had several discussions about borough ordinances and code enforcement during its meeting Monday evening sparked by concerned residents and council member Eric Story.
The first issue was raised by resident Susan Horner, who presented the council with an ordinance that would make landlords responsible for the tenants they house. Horner explained she has a nuisance neighbor with an extensive criminal history, who she has contacted the landlord about many times with no results.
“Latrobe has a nuisance property… ordinance where landlords are held accountable for the people they put in their rentals,” Horner said.
She said she has called the police in the past because of the tenants actions.
“The landlord is aware of who this gentleman is, and the response we got was ‘enjoy him,’” Horner said.
Horner had printed Department of Justice court documents with her to show the extent of the criminal history of the individual. She also complained the code enforcement officer does not enforce ordinances on the property either.
President Jim Bianco said the borough doesn’t have an “ordinance for nasty neighbors.” Horner said there is an ordinance for the “dump” he lives in. Bianco said there needs to be something the borough can see outside to go inspect it. Horner’s husband said he has called the ordinance officer six or seven times.
Horner said there is trash, broken furniture, and shopping carts in the yard. Bianco said if the yard is full of trash the borough will address it, but Horner said the landlord has been addressed for this many times already.
“You need to look into having the same –Latrobe does it. They hold the landlords responsible. The landlords need to be held responsible. If you have a dump, clean it up. If you have trash living in there, get them out,” Horner said.
Also addressing the council once again was Lynn Porada with Just Us For The Animals. She was once again presenting an ordinance that all outside pet cats must be fixed to help with the stray cat population in the borough.
Porada worked with a vet Dr. Becky Mara in Ligonier to draft the ordinance. It states that anyone who owns a cat and is going to let it outside must first have it fixed and ear tipped before letting it outside. This will reduce the overpopulation in the borough.
She said during the pandemic the government deemed all spays and neuters as unnecessary, so the number of cats born outside has quadrupled in the last two years.
“As I’m getting older, it’s getting more exhausting trying to fix a problem that nobody else really helps,” Porada said.
She said the other shelters in the area are full and not taking in any more cats.
“I just need help making Punxsy a better place for the animals,” Porada said.
Later in the meeting, Councilman Eric Story addressed issues he has with code enforcement, focusing on building permits.
Story read off the list of construction that does not need building permits in the borough, according to the Senate Bill 1139 from session of 2004, amending the Act from Nov. 10, 1999 “establishing a uniform construction code.” I’m including a list of the exempt buildings in related content, and a link to SB1139
“Now if you look at some of our reports there… one permit for deck repairs… roof replacement… now I know in the past, the hassle that I’ve gotten with code enforcement. I get a nastygram saying I’m doing new construction. If you read the code thoroughly, if you’re doing siding, soffit and fascia, you do not need a building permit,” Story said.
He said he often gets “nastygrams” about new construction he needs a permit for, when he does not. He told the council about when he was building a house back in 2004, and was told to get the permit before the deadline so he wouldn’t have to go through the hassle of inspection fees. He said he got the permit, and started construction, and was still called by code enforcement later about inspections and fees.
“This is ridiculous what goes on in this town. Somebody wants to repair a sidewalk, she gives them a letter, a nastygram, because they didn’t get a building permit,” Story said. “This is ridiculous.”
He said the borough needs to look at the way building permits are issued again, and if the law says there doesn’t need to be a permit, then there should be no permit.
“These people pay taxes, and then we nickel and dime them to death on everything they do, and it’s our fault because we can’t control it,” Story said.